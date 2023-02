‘Bugger all advice’: Damning email nails robodebt’s epic legal fail

The Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme has been shown a bombshell document that reveals senior bureaucrats essentially knew there was a dire paucity of legal advice to support the controversial scheme but still hit full throttle on the defective juggernaut regardless of the risks.

“There was actually bugger-all advice that was provided on OCI [Online Compliance Initiative] prior to it breaking open in the media,” a damning internal email — marked “Sensitive: Legal” — tendered in evidence from former Department of Human Services general counsel (program advice and ombud) Maris Stipnieks to another departmental lawyer, Patrick Collins, said.

“My recollection is that we located two or three relatively brief advices about limited aspects of it, which were all provided to the Ombudsman’s office when they were they were doing the first own motion review of the matter.”