RAAF Growlers get $2bn for jammer upgrades to run better interference

The Albanese government has hit the afterburners on Australia’s airborne electronic warfare capability, revealing the Australian Defence Force’s standout radar-systems developer CEA Technologies will upgrade Australia’s EA-18G Growler to the most current US capabilities as part of the $6 billion Project AIR 5349 Phase 6 project.

The selection of the local firm to help perform the upgrades squares away the well-anticipated capability boost and reaffirms a broader focus on keeping Australia’s air power as sharp as possible as part of a wider quick readiness posture that allows cooperation with other airforces, particularly the US Air Force.

Currently approved funding for AIR 5349 Phase 6 sits at around $2 billion, with CEA’s cut coming in at $277 million.

Minister for defence industry Pat Conroy said the Albanese government was working closely with defence industry partners and that “Australian companies will be involved as much as possible throughout the life of this project.”

“I’m proud that this project will continue to develop Australia’s own CEA Technologies, a world-leading radar technology company.

“We are delivering leading-edge technology the RAAF needs to face an increasingly complex and uncertain strategic environment.”

Like other compatibility upgrades to systems, like air-to-air refuelling for US aircraft en route to destinations, the Growler upgrades mean that jamming systems will have commonality and allow greater interoperability.

Jamming aircraft are primarily used to interfere with and deny an adversary’s ability to get guided missiles away by making electromagnetic and radio frequency soup out of signals and communications used for targeting, guidance and communications.

The aircraft work by carrying pods that contain electrical generators (often assisted by small propellers to help the generators spin) that produce enough interference to swamp enemy systems. A typical scenario is jamming, and electronic warfare aircraft are sent in ahead of, or with, bombers or other strike aircraft tasked with eliminating targets.

They also have non-lethal uses, including the denial of communications, that can impair an adversary or prevent an effective attack from being launched.

Australia’s EA-18G Growlers are based on the F/A-18F Super Hornet, Hornets being the mainstay of Australia’s fighter fleet prior to the selection of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

The Growlers themselves were selected by the USAF as a supersonic replacement for the revered carrier-borne Northrop Grumman EA-6B Prowler, regarded as one of the most effective, reliable and ugly aircraft put into service.

The ‘Growler’ codename essentially hat-tips to this electronic warfare lineage rather than to a flagon of beer.

According to Defence, the list of upgrades coming to Australia’s Growlers includes a “Next-Generation Jammer weapon system” to replace the ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System; sensor upgrades; anti-radiation missile war stock; and new longer-range and more advanced anti-radiation missiles.

Upgrades to the electronic warfare training ranges and facility upgrades at Queensland’s Amberley base and the Delamere Air Training Area near Katherine in the Northern Territory are also part of the deal.

