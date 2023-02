Challenge yourself to whoever you are in 2023

This month’s column comes to you from Los Angeles — the city of angels and a confronting number of people experiencing homelessness – more than 57,000.

Admittedly. I’m staying Downtown, only a few blocks from Skid Row, and several kilometres from Beverly Hills (where they insist on the aesthetically pleasing silver-painted fire hydrants). I’ve also been using public transport, so it’s easy to focus on the challenges this city is facing, and the contrast and inequity it presents.

It certainly doesn’t feel as if I’m moving around an affluent state within the world’s largest economy. It does feel like a long way from the relative security and optimism of home. I know we’re not perfect in Australia, but we do seem to have the will, a few more answers to support the collective good and an ability to deliver services to where they are needed. Walking these streets reminds me of how important that really is.