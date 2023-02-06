Climate change is here and happening, says ambassador

Climate change is here and is happening, Australia’s climate change ambassador Kristen Tilley said in her first official speech in the country.

A former assistant secretary at the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, Tilley mentioned increased annual rainfall in Pakistan last year and drought in the Horn of Africa as two examples of the immediate crisis.

“Firstly, as I’m sure you all know, climate change takes more than one state, one government or one community to address,” Tilley said.

“The global community will be much more successful in responding to climate change if we do so in partnership.

“And secondly, Australia’s domestic experience and capability can and does have a global impact.”

The climate change ambassador pointed to the work the government had announced thus far, such as 82% renewable electricity by 2030 and electric vehicle tax cuts.

“Australia’s transition to a green economy, while ambitious and challenging, presents immense opportunities for regional growth, trade and jobs, as Australia becomes a renewable energy powerhouse,” the ambassador said.

Specifically, Australia’s role in the Pacific will be critical to mitigating climate change’s effects, with Australia often the first international country to respond after a disaster.

“Australian climate leadership also means advocating for the unique position and needs of our Pacific family,” Tilley commented.

“We know that climate change is the single biggest threat to the livelihoods security and well-being of the people in the Pacific.”

With Australia bidding to co-host COP 31 with the Pacific, the ambassador said it was an opportunity to share skills, knowledge and expertise.

Tilley said the resilience of First Nations people was a source of inspiration for the government, including in the climate and foreign policy spaces.

Tilley mentioned the endurance of more than 65,000 years of Indigenous caring for Country.

“We know that climate change is having a disproportionate impact on First Nations peoples worldwide, with consequences for their cultures, traditional lands and resources,” Tilley commented.

“We also know that First Nations people have a wealth of experience and knowledge that will be critical in facing the global health challenges of mitigating and adapting to the impacts of climate change.”

The ambassador acknowledged the late climate change professor Will Steffen, who passed away in January this year.

“I recall chatting to Will Steffen at an airport lounge many years ago, I was en route to a climate change negotiation and he was heading to Sweden to brief the royal family on climate science,” Tilley said.

“What he said to me then is even more compelling today.

“He said there is no greater issue to spend your time working on.”

Tilley was addressing the ANU’s Climate Update 2023 on Monday afternoon.

READ MORE:

New app uses CSIRO data to forecast Australia’s 2050 temperatures