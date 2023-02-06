Independent’s bill wants federal politics to end ‘jobs for mates’ culture

All appointments in Australia must be subject to the same rigour as commonwealth board selection, independent MP Dr Sophie Scamps has said.

The MP for Mackellar issued a statement on Monday arguing that a new review to consider the government appointments to boards will not go far enough.

Scamps worked alongside the Centre for Public Integrity to draft her private member’s bill, which proposes an independent framework for all commonwealth appointments.

The so-called ‘teal’ MP from Sydney, who has been briefing ministers on her forthcoming ‘Ending Jobs for Mates’ bill, used the first sitting day of parliament to call for a more far-reaching transparency regime.

“Ensuring that Commonwealth appointments are made on the basis of experience and expertise is only one step,” Scamps said.

“The process must also be transparent and independent so the Australian people can trust the decisions being made by the institutions that underpin our democracy.”

Scamps’ draft bill is still being finalised and will be tabled in the coming weeks. She said a key feature of the appointment framework she wanted to put before the parliament was to establish a Public Appointments Commissioner (PAC) and departmental Independent Selection Panels (ISP) overseen by a new parliamentary joint committee on appointments.

“Importantly the committee overseeing the PAC and ISPs will not have a government-led majority. This guarantees its independence from the government of the day,” Scamps said.

“In my proposed framework, the discretion of the minister is limited. The minister will choose the successful candidate, but only from a shortlist of candidates selected by the departmental ISP. The minister will not be able to select someone who is not on that list or be able to add candidates to it.”

The public debate about bringing integrity to a merit-based government appointments process follows news on Monday that in NSW a ‘pattern of ministerial interference and lack of transparency’ saw former deputy premier John Barilaro given the newly created state role of US trade envoy.

Scamps said that at a federal level, the tendency of consecutive Coalition governments to stack commonwealth positions with their friends had severely eroded the public’s trust in democratic institutions.

“My ‘Ending Jobs for Mates’ bill will soon be before parliament. This bill has the potential to end the ‘jobs for mates’ culture in federal politics for good — and I urge all sides of politics to back it,” Scamps said.

“I applaud the Albanese government for attempting to restore trust to the public board appointments process. But anything other than a fully independent, transparent, and expertise-based appointment process will do nothing more than provide cover for the ‘jobs for mates’ culture in politics to continue under a false veneer of respectability,” she said.

