When crisis calls: APS rolls out new portal for surge workforce

Public servants who want to be alerted to surge reserve opportunities during times of need can now sign up to a new portal via the APSJobs website.

The Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) launched the portal on Monday, announcing government workers can now register their interest to be tapped during times of crisis.

Two years ago the government signed off on the APS surge reserve, after the COVID-19 pandemic promoted the first mobilisation of more than 2,500 public servants to areas of acute community need and outside their permanent agencies, in 2020. The deployments, which generally last up to eight weeks, have quickly become part of the government’s solution to responding to crises.

Commissioner Peter Woolcott said the platform offered a streamlined registration process and made it easier for public servants to volunteer their interest in participating in a surge workforce.

“We need to be prepared to mobilise our people in large numbers, so the APS is ready to support the Australian community during crisis.

“This new [sic] portal will strengthen our short-term workforce, so we can respond seamlessly to critical government priorities or emergencies,” Woolcott said in a statement.

The concept of the workforce known as the ‘APS surge reserve’ has now been made a permanent fixture of the commonwealth disaster readiness arrangements.

It has been triggered five times to date to bolster the responsiveness of Services Australia, once in 2020 to deliver COVID disaster payments, twice in 2021 for flood relief assistance and pandemic leave disaster payments, and twice last year for another round of pandemic leave payments, as well as Queensland-NSW flood response.

“I encourage APS employees across the service to register their interest in being part of an APS that continues to work together for Australians,” Woolcott said.

Be it branching out to learn new skills and broaden their public service experience, or a desire to expand networks and meet new people, the workforce mobility solution also has a lot of personally and professionally rewarding benefits to individuals.

An ACT-based public servant (EL1-2 level), who participated in the surge workforce at the time Services Australia was grappling with service delivery during the COVID Omicron wave said they enjoyed working in a context where agencies directly collaborated with one another.

“This is what public service should be — deploying skills and resources to get things done for people,” they said.

Another public servant based in Queensland who joined Services Australia as a reservist in 2022 said their deployment was a “great experience” that pushed them out of their comfort zone to learn new systems and procedures.

“The support staff in Services Australia were great, very supportive and knowledgeable. I also felt great satisfaction that people that needed our help were receiving those payments to help them in a time of need,” they said.

Agencies can use the portal to find APS1 to EL2 volunteers and place them in temporary teams in case of major disasters or emergencies or other priority response areas.

The process for activating the surge reserve requires departmental secretaries to agree that there is a crisis unfolding. An agency surge coordinator is then notified and sends out the call for registered volunteer public servants to nominate their interest to participate in the mobilisation.

Before being deployed to another team in the APS, employees must seek approval from their current manager who will then agree to release them to another reservist team. An alert via the APSJobs portal will then be issued and the reservist can update their details, nominating which surge event they are signing up for.

After the deployment, public servants return to their existing role with their home department or agency. Salary and employment conditions do not change, while existing personal leave, shift work entitlements, flex time and overtime arrangements stay in place.

“[The portal] also reduces administrative burden on agencies, who have much to gain from staff broadening their understanding of the wider APS and bringing back new skills and capabilities from deployments,” Woolcott said.

APS bosses pitch the surge reserve program as an opportunity for public servants to try out something new, as well as a chance to be deployed to provide support where it is needed most.

Candidates who are flexible and adaptable, quick learners with a growth mindset, and people who are resilient to change are especially encouraged to register their interest.

READ MORE:

State of the Service report makes case for permanent Surge Reserve following COVID-19 success