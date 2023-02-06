Thorpe launches solo senate career

You’ve worked on a new policy and your minister is on their feet delivering their second reading speech with the usual political flourish, but you’re not as sure about the passage of the law you’ve helped draft, right now.

The Albanese government is not sure either because their calculation of the senate passage of Labor, Greens plus one crossbench senator got a little bit harder with the resignation of senator Lidia Thorpe from the Australian Greens.

Thorpe caused a stir in Canberra when she announced she was leaving the Australian Greens before the first Question Time of 2023.

There was a clear split between the Greens themselves on the matter of the Voice to Parliament. Thorpe believes an advisory body is not enough. She wants a Treaty and has raised the issue of Indigenous seats in the senate during her speech on January 26 at an invasion day rally in Melbourne.

The remaining Greens have said they will support the Voice.

Other people have had plenty to say about her move from the Greens but what does it mean for the public service?

Laws on which you are working might end up being the subject of horse-trading in the senate. The government no longer has only one person to swing its way along with its own numbers and the Greens. Thorpe, David Pocock, and the two Lambie senators are now the folks the need to be wooed with something — anything — to secure passage.

That will make life a little more complicated for the government when it comes to passing legislation. Thorpe will be an unknown quantity as a cross-bench senator, and she may well surprise all the observers who are looking at and trying to analyse what her Greens exit means when she does begin to vote on her own.

It will be a game of ‘wait and see’.

Thorpe’s exit from the Greens also raises the perennial question about the way in which senators are elected, and whether a senate seat should be regarded as belonging to a party rather than an individual.

She is by no means the first to walk away from their party that gave them the chance at the title, and she won’t be the last.

This proposition is thrown about by some commentators on the issue of reforming the senate so that the senate seats belong to the party is tricky. What do you do in the house of representatives when somebody like Andrew Gee — who has left the Nationals in part because of their stance on the Voice — moves to the crossbench?

We are probably stuck with it for some time, folks.

