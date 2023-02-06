Auditor exposes four big fails across NSW bushfire recovery grant process

The administration of a $541.8 million emergency response program co-funded by the NSW and federal governments has been scored as lacking integrity, having insufficient guidelines, and an assessment process that needed better transparency and consistency.

The Audit Office of NSW produced a damning report following its review of the 2019-2020 Bushfire Local Economic Recovery (BLER) last week, finding that a direction from the office of then-deputy premier and Nationals leader John Barilaro had introduced a rule that saw all Labor party-held electorates lose out on recovery money.

The program was established to support job retention and creation in areas impacted by bushfires, with grant rounds administered by the Department of Regional NSW and Resilience NSW (which was abolished at the end of 2022).

Projects approved for funding by the NSW agencies then required final endorsement from the federal National Recovery and Resilience Agency.

“During the 2019-20 bushfire season, New South Wales experienced 11,774 fire incidents, burning 5.5 million hectares of the state. There were 26 fatalities and 2,476 homes destroyed. The agriculture sector was heavily impacted with 601,858 hectares of pasture damaged,” the auditor said in her report.

“Due to the widespread impacts of these fires on the state, the NSW and commonwealth governments committed $4.4 billion toward bushfire response, recovery, and preparedness. This included the establishment of the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery (BLER) program [sic] which also aimed to strengthen community resilience and reduce the impact of future natural disasters.”

The first BLER grant round involved bids for early co-funding split into 22 fast-tracked projects totalling $107.8 million, and 52 sector development grants (SDG) worth $73.2 million.

Round two offered 195 open grants and distributed $283 million for projects.

Round three distributed funds to final projects and initiatives. This round was not considered in the auditor’s report.

It was the process surrounding decisions over the first round which attracted the most criticism from the auditor, who said conflicts of interest were not properly managed in its administration. This was the case even though there was a “detailed and transparent” assessment process in place, the auditor said.

The conflict of interest in question was a request from Barilaro’s office to set a $1 million threshold that effectively saw any grant application below this dollar value deemed ineligible. This meant all shortlisted applications located in Labor Party-held electorates did not get a cut of the funding.

But the department also told the auditor some shortlisted projects that had missed out were subsequently funded through other government programs.

“There were significant gaps in the documentation of decision-making throughout this funding stream,” the auditor said.

“[Barilaro’s $1 million] threshold was applied without a documented reason and was not part of the program guidelines.”

In the case of $107.8 million worth of fast-tracked stream grants, prompted by requests from the federal government to rapidly identify and fund projects as soon as practical, the auditor also pointed to weaknesses in guidelines that the department developed.

“The department’s guidelines lacked sufficient detail to ensure transparent and consistent decision-making. The guidelines also did not contain detailed information on how the assessment and approval processes would work,” the auditor said.

What’s more, the department failed to implement any process for conflict of interest declarations to be made for staff involved in the assessment process. This created a context where Barilaro’s office could make decisions such as the $1 million threshold announcement, which was not originally part of the guidelines.

The guidelines also did not outline any specific role the deputy premier would play in the grant assessment process.

“The assessment process implemented for the fast-tracked stream deviated from the guidelines. For example, the guidelines did not set out a role for the then deputy premier or his office in the assessment process, but the deputy premier’s office played a key role in project selection,” the auditor said.

The auditor went on to admonish the department’s failure to document or provide any rationale as to why 281 out of 445 potential projects identified in consultation with grassroots groups such as local councils were simply overlooked. These projects were not assessed against the criteria, and, in the case of some other project proposals the Public Works Advisory said were unable to be completed in six months, the department issued grants anyway.

“The department’s assessment process was inconsistent, poorly documented and lacked transparency. The department initially identified 445 potential projects through consultation with councils and through identifying projects that had been unsuccessful for other grant programs. The department only assessed 164 of these 445 projects for funding against the criteria in the guidelines,” the auditor said.

“The department also sought advice from Public Works Advisory (PWA) on whether projects could commence within six months, which was an eligibility criterion for the fast-tracked stream. PWA was only asked to assess 25 of the 445 projects, of which 19 were funded through the fast-tracked stream.

“The department also did not consistently follow PWA’s advice and funded projects which PWA had advised were unable to commence within six months, which was not in line with the guidelines.”

The auditor’s report considered whether the Department of Regional NSW and Resilience NSW had effectively planned the administration of the program and established appropriate guidelines; whether it had implemented an effective assessment process; and if its monitoring of project implementation was effective.

In terms of the BLER SDG, that funding process received a slightly better score from the auditor, who said while there were gaps in the administration of this steam assessment process and conflict of interest was again not managed well (for example, some conflict of interest forms were only completed after assessment processes were finalised), its guidelines “largely” aligned with the ‘Good Practice Guide to Grants Administration‘ produced by Department of Premier and Cabinet.

However some SDGs inexplicably saw less funding go to areas “highly impacted” by the bushfires, while other lower impacted areas received more money. The auditor said she could find no clear reason why this happened.

“The department also advised that the final version of the conflict of interest register, which contained the declarations for the SDG stream, was lost during a record management system change,” the auditor said.

“The department did not develop guidance for communicating with stakeholders for the SDG stream. Feedback was received from industries that had been excluded from the SDG stream, relaying their concerns, and requesting a broader range of agribusiness sectors be considered for eligibility.

“A communications plan or strategy could have incorporated guidance on engaging agribusiness stakeholders during the planning stages of the stream, ensuring they were aware of the rationale for the eligible industries selected,” she said.

The report made five recommendations to the department overall. They include that the department:

establishes and follows guidelines that align with relevant good practice guidance including accountabilities, key assessment steps and clear assessment criteria,

ensures a communications plan is in place, including the communication of guidelines to potential applicants,

ensures staff declare conflicts of interest prior to the commencement of a grants stream, and that these conflicts of interest are recorded and managed,

ensures regular monitoring is in place as part of funding deeds, and

documents all key decisions and approvals in line with record-keeping obligations.

READ MORE:

Twenty years after vast bushfires razed Canberra’s suburbs, bushfire science is not the same