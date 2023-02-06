Latest ROGS data shows government spending on childcare, education and training

Government spending in 2020-21 on early childcare education and care (ECEC), schools, and vocational education and training (VET) has been revealed by the latest report on government services (ROGS).

Overall, in the childcare, education and training sector, the government spent $92.1 billion in the past financial year (2021-22).

For ECEC, the productivity commission’s report showed the Northern Territory as the jurisdiction with the highest amount of government funding per child.

According to the ROGS by the productivity commission, the federal and territory government spending in 2021-22 for the NT was $13,018 per child, up from $12,670 in 2020-21.

The jurisdiction with the lowest cost per child was Tasmania, with $6,699 federal and state government money spent per child in 2021-22.

Australia-wide, the ECEC cost per child increased slightly to $8,706 in 2021-22, from $8,627 in 2020-21.

The productivity commission noted that expenditure data should be interpreted with care, mentioning less government spending in an area does not necessarily correlate to its quality.

Meanwhile, the ROGS has revealed government expenditure across all schools, with the NT the most per student, at $26,648 in 2020-21.

However, this marked a decrease from the previous period, down from $27,900 per student in 2019-20.

South Australia spent the least per student, with $17,155 in 2020-21, down from $18,881 per student in 2019-20.

Nationwide, governments spent slightly less per student, at $17,992 in 2020-21 compared to $17,999 in 2019-20.

Breaking it down by public schools across the country, more money was spent per student in government schools at $20,940 in 2020-21.

For non-government schools, which include private, Catholic, and independent schools, governments spent less money per student at $12,442 in 2020-21.

Government funding on VET per hour fell in most jurisdictions from 2020 to 2021, with the exception of Queensland and NSW.

For Queensland, spending increased from $17.24 an hour in 2020 to $17.74 an hour in 2021.

In NSW, government spending per hour increased from $22.65 an hour in 2020 to $24.18 an hour in 2021.

In every other jurisdiction, spending decreased between the two years. Nationally, it decreased from $21.64 an hour in 2020 to $20.21 an hour in 2021.

