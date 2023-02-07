Life after Thodey: What a functional post-Morrison service delivery model might look like

If there is one doe-eyed statement at the start of David Thodey’s latest epistle on how to improve digital government in Australia courtesy of the myGov User Audit, it’s the observation that we now need national digital infrastructure that’s fit for purpose.

Not just any old federal infrastructure mind you, Critical National Infrastructure, with the emphasis on criticality to give the project that national security cum cyberesque zing of urgency and importance.

“myGov is critical national infrastructure,” the Thodey report’s executive summary booms.

“The nation’s energy grid, roads, schools, and hospitals are indispensable to our country and its people. Previous generations built this national infrastructure to be safe, reliable, and readily available to all. We must now do the same for the digital infrastructure that Australians rely on to access government services.”

Cue the Austin Powers trademark purr.

It does make digital services sound quite important, indeed placing it on the same level as hard infrastructure — the real question is when have they ever not been, and why?

Doing laps of National Circuit

As far as great centralised, federalist dreams go, myGov is up there with the best, until you read back over the list of examples cited. So, very briefly, let’s unpack.

Electricity and coal? Both are either formerly or still state-owned and operated. True, a continental grid and national market (NEM) now exists, but it’s far from world-class, except in high costs and complexity. At the moment, the best advocate that Australian energy consumers have in their corner is a couple of lippy software barons willing to stick it to Elon Musk to build a real battery where the government can’t, and a whole city went dark.

Gas? Soon to be banned in Canberra itself, the only state left with real control over supply is Western Australia after it told everyone else to stick their floating price and set a reservation policy. Regrets? Nah.

Roads? The mainstay of every state election, although the feds have gradually pushed for distance-based pricing as it becomes clear fuel excise will soon vaporise as electrons take over. Motor registries, licensing and enforcement — like the human registries of births, deaths and marriages — are all state-based. (Hold that thought because we’ll come back to it because of the identity implications).

Hospitals and schools? Both are state-based, with no chance Canberra will ever foolishly try to create a federal hospital again after John Howard’s demonstrably futile Taswegian attempt. As for schools, Canberra’s legacy there is the School Chaplaincy program.

This is not to say federalism, or commonwealth infrastructure can’t work; it can and it does. But why just blank it in the first few pars?

Big country, small ideas

The point here is not to pick apart Thodey’s effort to uplift and elevate federal service delivery. Australia has always had a spotty track record on grand national schemes and endeavours, largely because of its history of invasion, colonisation and then federation under what seems to be an increasingly ossified constitution.

As a nation, Australia has often had trouble learning from the lessons of history. Too often, shiny marketing gimmicks and partisan political branding is put well ahead of real reform. It’s a fast, sugary, transaction.

Ahead of Labor’s forthcoming (first real statement) budget, it’s prudent to reflect on this, especially as many of Labor’s goals and aspirations are essentially shared ones; it’s just that neither of the major political parties feels it can be seen to be sharing them with those who they must oppose.

This is where, and when, real consensus is needed. Where the contest of ideas that’s supposed to be political debate falls at the first hurdle, relegating the speed of the overall system to that of its slowest mover.

Smoking the wheels of political inertia

The debate over the establishment of the National Broadband Network (NBN) was reduced to an idiotic photons vs electrons debate by Tony Abbott, where even the laws of Newtonian physics could apparently be modified through legislation.

Abbott went as far as declaring that Malcolm Turnbull would “demolish” the NBN, a position he eventually walked back from after a trainwreck of an interview on the ABC’s 7.30 Report, where Kerry O’Brien famously explained what ‘minimum download speed’ meant to Mr “I’m no Bill Gates”.

That day I learned new combinations of words, not just from Abbott, but from then-work colleague Laura Tingle, who lamented the Leader of the Opposition’s inability to understand technology in anything other than political terms.

Earlier that day, at the National Press Club, Paul Fletcher made a valiant defence of all the questions later speaker of the house of representatives Tony Smith botched in the Q&A as shadow communications minister after his speech.

It was a fair ‘rabbit in the headlights’ call. Until Abbott did so much worse in front of O’Brien and the nation.

Smith made an excellent speaker of the house.

Collective paranoia

Abbott’s convenient demonisation of new technologies and channels is by no means unchallenged by his opponents.

Labor has also persistently sniped at or sabotaged long-term national projects that would have taken half as long merely for the sacrifice of a few arguably inconsequential political yards recoverable on the rebound.

Electronic health and digital medical records, a step shift in efficiency and clinical uplift, were given a wide berth by Labor after Howard, as was integrating Medicare and Centrelink, the nexus for the creation of the Department of Human Services. Perhaps the most disastrous decision was to change e-Health records to be opt-in, rather than opt-out, a politics-over-purpose decision if ever there was one.

At Kevin Rudd’s great 2020 gathering of great minds, something better was supposedly offered for eHealth: it was going to be more like Facebook. How’s that looking now?

(And in true post-election tradition My Health Record is once again up for a revamp following a report into Medicare.)

Despite jurisdictional oddities, the states persevered and now, finally, some two decades later, electronic health and medical records are finally becoming the default. Reform takes time, but two decades is too long for what other countries achieved in half that.

The question is, why? Internecine politics and general digital illiteracy in an increasingly concentrated and dynastic political and bureaucratic class is half of the problem and a solvable one. The other half is the way the federation is constructed, and that will not change quickly.

If COVID taught Australians anything, it was that functional state infrastructure and systems make or break crisis response, not soldiers tramping up and down Haldon St in Lakemba in Sydney.

The identity riddle

If myGov is meant to be the central touch point for citizens, sometimes called the ‘single door’ or the ‘one-stop shop’, its customer service functionality necessarily rotates around knowing who that customer is and giving them agency.

As computers and information technology started automating clerks out of a job in the 1980s (one of the reasons organised labour has long had a fractious relationship with technology) the Hawke government hit upon minting a single Australian identity credential dubbed the Australia Card.

It was promptly politically weaponised, as was its failed successor, the Access Card (essentially a Medicare card with a smartcard chip) proposed by the Howard government.

Australia’s relationship with identity credentials is complex. Many European economies have some sort of state-issued identity credential, as do many Asian economies. Less so the so-called Anglosphere, for a variety of reasons.

Respected privacy and systems academic Dr Roger Clarke has also reflected on a number of occasions that identity can be contextual and in and of itself is not necessarily singular, observing the systems that work do so because they know what their purpose is, and use the appropriate tools and safeguards.

In many respects, this is what has bedevilled the simplification of federal electronic transactions requiring proof of identity: too many asks, too many compromises. Joe Hockey, when human services minister, once likened the competing demands of the Access Card to building the ‘Homer’, the car with literally everything that the Simpsons’ protagonist designs, saying this was not the way to go.

Off the rails

Britain has British Rail, the US has Amtrak and Indian Railways has been cited as the world’s largest single employer with more than a million people working on its network.

Conversely, Australia’s limited rail network is a testament to the cross-jurisdictional stand-offs and compromises struck since federation that have served to make even the notion of high-speed rail travel the butt of political satire here.

Train tragic and former deputy prime minister Tim Fischer used to joke that Mark Twain used to joke about getting booted out of his berth at Albury to change trains because of the break in gauge between New South Wales and Victoria, lampooning the “ossified” thinking of the bureaucrats responsible.

If railways are the exemplar of investment in national communications infrastructure, planning for growth and elevating economic efficiency a visit to Canberra’s single railway station, serviced by Transport for NSW, says it all.

The Dominello effect

If there is one glimmer of hope emanating from the state-federal morass that has been more recently streamlined via the national cabinet, it came from Australia’s latest minister for social services, Bill Shorten, who hat-tipped outgoing NSW digital and customer service minister Victor Dominello for that state’s reforms.

Announcing plans for cross-compatibility of wallets and credentials between NSW and the commonwealth, Shorten let it be known he is prepared to take on the lessons learned in New South Wales and apply them to myGov.

Dominello has always offered what service capabilities New South Wales has developed to other states for free on a ‘white label’ basis, the rationale being that it is technology and intellectual property for the public good.

Scott Morrison saw the opportunity too, rebranding Human Services to Services Australia, a shameless derivation from Service NSW that arguably did little more than create work for signwriters and stationers.

That rebrand followed a pugilistic relationship with the welfare bureaucracy through the last bargaining process, with the Community and Public Sector Union rightly suspicious that technology would be used as a bludgeon.

In Under Service NSW, there was a root-and-branch shift away from ‘agency knows best’ culture to one of customer centricity. It was initially deeply unpopular with unions, but such has since been validated as an effective, functional and timely service delivery model.

How Katy Gallagher and the CPSU deal with similar necessary reforms in the APS, especially across Centrelink and Medicare, as well as Tax, will be the real test for the Albanese government’s pledge to restore integrity to services.

Although essential, integrity is different to delivery, and delivery wins or loses elections.

However, the fact that Shorten is even acknowledging Dominello let alone seeking wisdom is a very positive sign that jurisdictional and political rivalries can be dialled back enough for progress to be made.

It would be a lot more than Morrison, Abbott and friends offered their more progressive and less dogmatic political friends in NSW.

