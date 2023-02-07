Earthquake recovery is not the only measure of effective systems policy

The devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye (Turkey) and Syria this week underscores the importance of pre-recovery and ‘whole of society’ resilience policies, experts say.

They also believe financial aid can be the best way to target support where it is needed most.

The official death toll from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake has climbed to at least 5,000, making it one of the worst to impact the region in a century.

A second M 7.5 shock on a different fault — the Sürgü Fault — rocked the same region shortly after the initial earthquake, with aftershocks causing added panic. About 6,000 buildings are reported to have been ruined in the event, according to estimates by the Red Cross.

International rescue crews have offered their support to rescue and recover in the earthquake aftermath, and Syria’s envoy to the UN Bassam Sabbagh said aid groups were ready to help the entire nation.

Following a meeting with UN secretary general António Guterres, the envoy said the Syrian government was ready to help all those who wanted to provide assistance.

“We assure the UN that we are ready to help and to coordinate to provide assistance to all Syrians in all territory of Syria,” Sabbagh said.

The number of fatalities caused by the earthquake is expected to significantly rise. Freezing winter weather is also expected to pose added challenges to thousands of survivors.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said displaced families in north-west Syria and refugees living in informal settlements in Türkiye were among the most vulnerable as temperatures dropped below 0° Celsius overnight.

“This was of course already an emergency situation in north-west Syria. Communities are grappling with an ongoing cholera outbreak and heavy rain and snow. In this context, and one of more than a decade of conflict, this earthquake is utterly unbearable,” Elder said.

“Thousands of homes have been destroyed, displacing families and exposing them to the elements at a time of year when temperatures regularly drop below freezing and snow and freezing rain are common.”

Commenting on the disaster, the University of Kent’s Professor Samer Bagaeen said in addition to recovery efforts, the devastation caused by the earthquake underscored how important precovery measures were. This involved building capacity and resilience to compounded shocks before they hit, he said.

“The impact of the earthquake shows the importance of whole society resilience that incorporates the physical infrastructure, design coding and standards, social resilience, and the resilience of critical care and emergency sectors,” Professor Bagaeen said.

“It is no good to anyone if a hospital is built to high standards for earthquake resilience if the roads leading to it are not.”

It was critical for policymakers to bring a ‘whole society mission’ to disaster preparedness planning, which considered the connections across architecture and urban planning systems, he added.

“Systems such as climate action, war and conflict, migration and pressures on city infrastructure such as housing and emergency services,” Bagaeen said.

Professor Mark Allen, head of earth sciences at Durham University, explained earthquakes could transfer stress to nearby faults in an affected area, causing them to rupture into new earthquakes.

While there were many active faults in southeast Turkey, he said he did not think the geography of the region was any more prone to earthquake aftershocks compared to other tectonically active places.

“This is usually along the same fault system, but can affect faults nearby – and that’s what seems to have happened in Turkey. It now looks like there are aftershocks to this second major earthquake,” Professor Allen said.

“There are many active faults in SE Turkey and adjacent areas, because the area is at an active plate boundary where the Arabian plate collides with Eurasia and the Anatolian ‘microplate’.

“Much of Turkey is within the Anatolian microplate, and is being squeezed out westwards between the East Anatolian Fault (which ruptured [on Monday] in the M 7.8 event) and the North Anatolian Fault — like a pip between your fingers,” he said.

According to Seismology Research Centre chief scientist Adam Pascale, a number of factors made this earthquake particularly devastating. He said his heart went out to victims and rescue workers reckoning with the tragedy of an earthquake whose epicentre was in highly populated areas and that occured at a time of day when most people were asleep in their homes and less able to react quickly.

“The magnitude of the first event was around ten times larger than anything experienced before in that area, and the fact that it was relatively shallow (at 17km deep) meant that more of its energy reached the surface,” Pascale said.

“The significant magnitude aftershocks that started only minutes after the main shock also contributed to the destruction of already compromised buildings. An aftershock of similar magnitude to the main shock was also a rare and unfortunate occurrence, spreading the impact further afield,” he said.

Flinders University’s Professor Paul Arbon said the international response to an earthquake disaster like Monday’s must be carefully considered and targeted. Without this intentional planning, he said well-meaning aid that was either unnecessary or inappropriate ran the risk of choking supply lines, ports and airports. In most cases, the best help that could be given by foreign actors was financial assistance.

“This is especially the case in earthquake disasters, where damage to roads and other infrastructure challenges the effective delivery of aid,” Arbon said.

“Affected communities cannot afford the additional complication of unwanted donations which typically clog transport hubs and need to be disposed of after the event.”

“Financial assistance [mean] funds can be spent locally to provide needed forms of assistance, and, importantly, assist in the re-establishment of business and employment because money is being spent locally (or at least regionally) on goods and services provided by the affected community,” he said.

Arbon, who is the past president of the World Association for Disaster and Emergency Medicine, said media attention naturally turned to rescue efforts in the aftermath of a natural disaster like this one. But most international urban search and rescue (UDSAR) teams often arrived far too late to make a significant contribution to life-saving efforts, he said.

“In an event of such scale and geographic spread, it is unlikely that a USAR team will be in the right place when needed. The most effective strategy to ensure lives are saved post event, is preparation and community resilience building prior to the event,” Professor Arbon said.

“This can take various forms, for example, improved building practices, and comprehensive community education, especially for rescue and immediate first aid.”

Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong announced on Tuesday the government would provide $7 million to assist with the Türkiye emergency response.

A total of $4 million would be allocated to Australia’s Red Cross and Red Crescent partners for food and items such as tents and blankets to support those injured and evacuated. The remaining $3 million aid money will be distributed as needs became clearer.

“Australia’s assistance will target those in greatest need.

“We extend Australia’s deepest sympathies to families and communities that have lost loved ones, and those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected,” the minister said.

In Syria, Australia will provide $3 million through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), for immediate needs including shelter, clean water and sanitation, with a focus on women and girls.

Wong added any Australians who required consular assistance should contact the 24-hour Consular Emergency Centre on 1300 555 135 in Australia or +61 2 6261 3305 outside Australia.

