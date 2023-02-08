Road safety plan to deliver clarity on actions, responsibilities and timeframes

Reducing road trauma is the goal of Australia’s national road safety action plan, with a focus on improving regional and remote infrastructure, updating vehicle safety and including more heavy vehicle rest areas.

Federal, state and territory ministers have agreed to the 2023-2025 plan, which sets out nine priority areas over the coming years.

With local governments responsible for 75.3% of roads around the country, the plan also outlines actions the other levels of government will commit to improving safety on the national road network.

Transport, regional development and local government minister Catherine King said her department was engaging all stakeholders to implement the strategy and reduce road deaths and serious injuries.

“No deaths and serious injuries on Australian roads by 2050 is the Australian Government’s ‘Vision Zero’ commitment, but we all need to play our part,” King said.

“This thorough consultation process has resulted in a National Road Safety Action Plan with achievable and meaningful actions for the Australian and state and territory governments to deliver to 2025 in pursuit of our shared priorities.”

Under the plan, infrastructure and transport ministers will be provided with an annual progress report documenting the year’s road network activities by each government.

Delivering more robust road safety data will also be a feature of the plan, with the development of a data collection and reporting framework on the horizon.

“This framework will provide a clearer way to build a national data set for road safety that provides insights into where serious injuries and deaths are occurring and their contributing factors,” the minister’s statement read.

A research framework to improve coordination, test new concepts and ideas, develop best-practice approaches and consider emerging issues will also be implemented, starting with a review of all research across the nation.

Assistant infrastructure and transport minister Carol Brown said the action plan was an improvement of a draft version put to stakeholders.

“We are supporting a range of projects aimed at reducing deaths and serious injuries on Australian roads,” she said.

“This includes delivering programs of national significance, including the roll-out of lifesaving road treatments across the urban, rural and regional roads network and projects contributing to greater protection for vulnerable road users.”

