ATAGI updates COVID-19 booster advice

Health minister Mark Butler has accepted recommendations from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) on a fifth booster COVID-19 vaccine.

The update, which is in effect from February 20, allows anyone over 18 who has not been infected with COVID-19 or had their last vaccine within the past six months to get a fifth booster.

Eligibility for a fourth dose has also been expanded to people over 18, previously only for people over 30 or people severely immunocompromised.

ATAGI also said it was preferred for people to get omicron-specific vaccines (although any COVID-19 vaccine would offer some protection), with Butler adding the government had secured another ten million doses.

“From February 20, all adults who haven’t had a booster or an infection in the past six months can go out and get a booster shot, to give them additional protection against severe illness from COVID,” the minister said.

“If you’re 65 or over, or you’re an adult at risk of severe COVID illness, and it’s been six months since your last booster or infection, it’s now time for a booster.”

Chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly said the new advice was “quite different” from the previous ATAGI advice, adding it was based on the best evidence and “much simpler”.

The “flattened curve” of the most recent COVID-19 wave was the result of the “large amount of protection” in the community, Kelly added.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Kelly said the situation underscored the importance of data.

“The analysis, interpretation and reporting of that learning from the lessons of previous waves [will] guide us into the future,” he said.

“And there will be more waves in 2023 and beyond.”

Department of Health and Aged Care data from 1 February shows 72.4% of people over 16 have three doses, while 97.5% of people over 16 have one dose.

According to the same data, the percentage of people who are over 30 with four doses is considerably lower, at 44.6% nationwide.

The jurisdiction with the largest percentage of people over 30 with four doses is the ACT, with 51.7%; the jurisdiction with the lowest is the Northern Territory, with 27.6%.

On the stats surrounding fourth-dose take-ups, Butler said there was a “very high” level of fourth-dose vaccinations in the over-65 population.

“Between the ages of 65 and 80, more than 70% of Australians in that group have now had four doses of the vaccine,” the health minister said.

“And around 80% of over 80-year-olds have had their fourth dose of the vaccine as well.”

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton has advocated for people to get vaccinated.

Sutton posted on social media, saying vaccination helps protect against long-COVID symptoms.

We didn’t really need another reason to be vaccinated, but here it is anyway. Protects against Long COVID symptoms before AND after infection. In short, it’s never too late to protect yourself. 1/2 https://t.co/ZGRD72uWvQ — Chief Health Officer, Victoria (@VictorianCHO) January 19, 2023

In the most recent COVID-19 update from February 2, NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said the number of infections indicated the state was nearing the end of the latest COVID-19 wave.

ATAGI is currently looking for more members, with expressions of interest open for seven vacancies.

The positions commence on July 1, with a deadline of February 22 to apply.

