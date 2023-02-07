Key Dominello digital adviser decamps to Canberra

The tussle between Sydney and Canberra for digital talent has moved up a notch, with a former key adviser to New South Wales minister for customer service and digital Victor Dominello tapped to lead a branch within the federal Department of Finance ahead of the May Budget.

Digital Transformation Office alumni Jordan Hatch, one of a small group of change agents hand-picked by the late Paul Shetler to public service spearhead service reform in 2015, has returned to the federal fold and will helm a new reg-tech and innovation branch from within Finance.

Hatch was most recently best known as a close adviser and confidante to Dominello, whose digital execution and cut-through are regarded as world-class because of projects like the digital driver’s license and root-and-branch simplifications of everyday transactions like regulatory certifications, payments and applications for permits. Dominello is leaving politics after the March election state election.

The wide-ranging success of customer service uplift in the New South Wales government is regarded as a key factor for the Coalition’s longevity in government, not least because it delivers tangible service quality improvements to citizens. The improvements were recently acknowledged by federal minister for social services Bill Shorten in a pact between the commonwealth and NSW to make digital credentials interoperable.

Hatch’s recent return to the federal sphere is a homecoming of sorts, given that many of Paul Shetler’s original DTO team quit and decamped to the states after the reformist leader was removed after Malcolm Turnbull, essentially Shetler’s sponsor, was elevated to prime minister and replaced by Angus Taylor as the minister steering digital transformation under a heavily re-worked Digital Transformation Agency.

“Happy to share that I have joined the Regulatory Reform Division at the Department of Finance, leading a new branch for Regulatory Technology and Innovation,” Hatch said on LinkedIn.

“Looking forward to working with regulators across Australia to adopt new technology and digital practices, and working with a great team in the division on priority reforms for government.”

Labor’s relocation of the DTA to within Finance reflects broader thinking that reforms within government need to be led out of central agency close to funding sources to be successful to avoid disasters like robodebt and other multi-year reform and re-platforming programs with questionable results.

While Labor conveniently criticised the performance of the DTA in opposition, the incoming government has not been so blindly partisan to dismiss the success of key reforms in NSW and the comparative stagnation of federal reforms.

There will also likely be a wariness to simply import talent from overseas to run a ruler over the government’s vast technology estate after the disaster of the Rudd-era Gershon review, which badly missed key technology trends like cloud and mobility and thereby held back reforms by at least five years.

A key challenge the Albanese government faces is luring tech talent back to an Australian Public Service that has increasingly become reliant on contractors and consultants to deliver projects, with agencies often competing against each other for similarly skilled staff.

At the same time, the government has committed to weaning itself off outsourced hired help to restore capability and integrity in the public service.

Hatch’s appointment as an assistant secretary will go some way to making the commonwealth a desirable place to work for digital change agents, a place where reforms can be achieved rather than momentarily celebrated and then shoved in a corner to petrify.

READ MORE:

Dominello to dump politics, goes flat out on digital identity