BoM monitoring tropical low off Queensland coast

By Anna Macdonald

February 8, 2023
Cyclone
A tropical low off the coast of Queensland could create some hazardous ocean conditions. (Twitter)

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is monitoring a tropical low off the coast of Queensland, which is not expected to make landfall or have coastal impacts.

However, the BoM said it could create some hazardous ocean conditions.

“It may produce strong and gusty coastal winds, showers and increased wave and swell activity across the central coast of Queensland, then extending to southern coastal areas/waters,” the BoM said in a statement.

“Severe Weather Warnings for hazardous surf may be issued later this week, but this is highly dependent on the exact track and intensity of the tropical cyclone.”

The BoM added the tropical low is forecasted to become a Severe Category 3 cyclone later in the week as it moves away from the Queensland coast.

As the tropical low develops, the BoM added it may impact Norfolk Island this weekend and potentially New Zealand next week.

Meanwhile, a tropical cyclone 700km northwest of Broome has been named Freddy.

Cyclone Freddy (Source: BoM)

The Category 1 system is expected by the Bureau to move further away from the Australian coast throughout this week.

No tropical cyclone advice has been issued for Cyclone Freddy.

A third tropical low near Cocos Islands is also being monitored by the Bureau, although it says that one is unlikely to become a cyclone.

If the tropical lows become cyclones, the next names on the list are Gabrielle and Herman.

The BoM also said for the latest updates, people should check the website or download the app.

The BoM’s general manager, observing systems and operations Bryan Hodge spoke to The Mandarin about his team’s work on real-time weather updates.

About the author
mm

Anna Macdonald is a Sydney-based Journalist at The Mandarin. She was previously at Mumbrella, reporting on Australia’s media and marketing industry. She graduated from the Australian National University with a Bachelor of Arts and Laws.

