Chronic health issues generally higher among native English-speakers, new data tool shows

Chronic health issues are reported in more people from English-speaking backgrounds, an Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) analysis of migrant population health data shows.

The paper found conditions such as arthritis, asthma, cancer, lung conditions and mental health were generally higher among Australians and migrants from English-speaking countries and Europe.

Claire Sparke, head of the AIHW’s population monitoring and COVID-19 data unit, said Australia’s multicultural population included people from almost every country in the world. She added policymakers working to improve healthcare systems and services must consider the inter-connected health and social disadvantages that some CALD groups experienced.

“[This report] will help build a clearer understanding of the health differences between CALD populations, enabling better design and delivery of services to ensure they can access the health and community services they require,” Sparke said.

“On average, migrants to Australia have a lower prevalence of long-term health conditions, which is sometimes referred to as the ‘healthy migrant effect’. But this is not the case for all migrants.”

Researchers used four CALD indicators collected through the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) and 2021 Census of Population and Housing data to produce the report.

The data can also be explored via an interactive visualisation based on the prevalence of ten chronic health conditions by country of birth. The AIHW tool also shows the prevalence of ten chronic conditions by country of birth, time since arrival, main language used at home and English proficiency.

Sparke suggested a proper understanding of the length of time migrants have been in Australia could help policymakers understand how familiar certain groups might be with Australian society and health practices.

“It is also useful to explore how the social characteristics of migrants change with the length of time spent in Australia,” Sparke said.

“Using this indicator in combination with others can better inform on socio-cultural differences between the CALD populations.”

AIHW’s data analysis also found that a migrant’s year of arrival to Australia, as well as their English proficiency level, were interacting factors when it came to the prevalence of certain long-term health conditions. This included people with arthritis, asthma, mental health and lung conditions.

For example, migrants who came to Australia in 2011 reported little difference in the prevalence of many long-term health conditions for people with low or high English proficiency. The only exception to this was for native English speakers who had asthma.

“For early arrivals (people who first arrived to Australia more than 10 years before the 2021 Census), the prevalence of one or more long-term health conditions was higher for people with low English proficiency (33%) than for people with high proficiency (23%),” Sparke said.

“These data are crucial for identifying those who may experience barriers in accessing services due to their lack of ability in spoken English.”

Compared to Census data from 2016, the number of Australians born overseas in 2021 increased from 6.1 million to more than 7 million (28% of the national population).

“Between 2016 and 2021, the number of people who reported speaking a language other than English at home also increased from almost 5 million people in 2016 (22%) to around 6 million (23%),” the report said.

“In 2021, 3.4% of the Australian population indicated they spoke English not well or not at all.”

Other migrants born in regions such as Polynesia, South Asia and the Middle East had a higher prevalence of dementia, heart disease, stroke, diabetes and kidney disease than the Australian-born population. These were specific long-term health conditions for culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD groups), the data shows, but a lower prevalence of other conditions than the Australian-born population.

“Bangladesh-born Australians had the highest prevalence of both diabetes and heart disease — 12% and 4.6% respectively,” Sparke said.

“Kidney disease was highest in people born in Polynesian countries such as Tonga (1.9%) and Samoa (1.5%).

“People who spoke Tongan or Māori (Cook Island) had the highest prevalence of diabetes and kidney disease (12% and 2.1%), respectively,” she added, noting trends identified for languages spoken at home were consistent with trends relating to country of birth.

Migrants from Iraq, and people with a lower English proficiency who spoke Arabic (the most common language spoken in Iraq), were linked to a higher prevalence of long-term health conditions including dementia, heart disease and kidney disease.

With the exception of migrants who recently arrived from Iraq, AIHW’s analysis found that for most migrants, chronic health conditions generally increased with the number of years since they arrived in Australia. This was the case even after controlling for age.

The Census data analysed for the new report was age-standardised. The AIHW report builds on a previous institute scoping paper ‘Reporting on the health of culturally and linguistically diverse populations in Australia’, published last August.

