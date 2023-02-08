WA invests in uptake of Better Bins Plus FOGO initiative

A multi-million dollar initiative is inviting local governments to apply for funding to help fire up the transition to the three-bin Food Organics Garden Organics (FOGO) plan.

The plan supports Western Australia’s Waste Avoidance and Resource Recovery Strategy 2030.

FOGO will introduce three bins to households — one with a red lid for general waste, a yellow lid for co-mingled recycling and a green lid for food and garden organics.

So far, 16 councils across WA have implemented the program and another 11 have signed up to transition to three bins by 2025.

Environment minister Reece Whitby urged more councils to take the FOGO pledge for a sustainable future.

“Many local governments have already embraced FOGO, turning kitchen waste into compost for farms, parks and gardens,” Whitby said in a statement.

“The Town of Cottesloe is just one success story. The results from the first six months of the rollout have been even better than predicted, with residents sending 40% waste to landfill.”

The state government’s program will assist councils in the Perth and Peel region to implement the $20 million initiative by 2025. Applications close on March 31.

It is the fourth round of such funding for “infrastructure costs” and will mean local councils can receive up to $19 per household in the 2023-24 financial year.

Local government minister John Carey said some councils who had moved to the three-bin system were already reporting recovery rates of up to 65%.

“This is the way forward for households in their ability to recover waste rather than see it go to landfill,” he said.

FOGO’s participating local councils currently include the cities of Albany, Bayswater, Bunbury, Fremantle, Melville, Nedlands and Vincent; the shires of Augusta-Margaret River, Capel, Collie, Dardanup, Donnybrook-Balingup and Harvey; and the towns of Bassendean, Cottesloe and East Fremantle.

