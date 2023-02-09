Robodebt’s implications for Australian foreign policy

If the measure of a society is how it treats its most vulnerable, then Australia has been found wanting with the robodebt saga.

Over recent months, a royal commission has been interrogating a scheme under the previous federal government that used an unlawful method — ‘income averaging’ — to impose debts on welfare recipients.

Despite legal advice to the public service that the system — which put the onus on individuals to disprove the debt — was unlawful and growing evidence of its harm, the government insisted on its continued implementation.

Though the system has been discontinued and compensation paid to many victims, the royal commission is now exposing how this “absolutely disgraceful implementation of public policy” was allowed to happen.

While this “massive” failure has been well-documented in Australia, there has been little coverage internationally. That should, however, give little comfort to those working on Australian foreign policy.

The administration of social security might seem a million miles from diplomacy, but in truth, it should provoke introspection.

So far, there’s been no discernible soft-power damage from robodebt. But it would be unwise to assume this will continue. It is likely to become a global worst-practice case study in public maladministration.

A whole generation of policy practitioners worldwide will learn how Australia hurt its most vulnerable through the very system designed to protect them.

More broadly, at a time when democracy is being challenged as the most effective political system, robodebt stands as a glaring example of a free society acting against its citizens’ best interests.

While this might seem distant to Australia’s global image, it would not be the first time other countries pointed to Canberra’s domestic policy shortcomings.

Australia’s treatment of First Nations people, asylum seekers, and aged-care residents has been invoked at different points. Australia should prepare for diplomatic and soft power blowback from robodebt, even if its effects are not yet obvious.

The one saving grace in this scandal is the very fact of its exposure. Sunlight is often the best medicine, and Australia will find some salvation in the fact that while its failures can be massive, they are at least known, offering the chance for reform.

That is a lot more than the citizens of China or Russia can expect.

The Australian government must, then, demonstrate that it is learning from its failings.

While Australia’s social security agencies have been the primary focus of the royal commission, broader questions about the public service have also been raised. Most pointedly, respected journalist Laura Tingle wrote:

“…the royal commission has revealed the most staggering and blatant picture of how the public service has been debased over the past 30 or 40 years into an institution driven by a “can do” culture determined to deliver whatever the government demands, to the point where it is delivering things that aren’t actually legal.”

In this, Australia’s international policy agencies should not count themselves exempt.

Both DFAT and Defence, for instance, remain deeply hierarchical and institutionally conservative workplaces that foster the kind of professional incentives that create the risk of poor policy outcomes.

Two aspects of the royal commission’s evidence stand out for attention.

The first is about the public service’s relationship with ministers. As former ambassador Ian Kemish recently recalled, there is a view amongst some public servants that their paramount duty is to service the wishes of ministers, whatever that may be.

While, of course, the public service must be responsive to the elected government and a relationship of trust and confidence between departments and ministers is essential, these are not absolute imperatives.

The overriding duties of public service are to uphold the rule of law and advise the government frankly and fearlessly.

For departments whose ministers have a strong representational function, such as DFAT, the risk of privileging their individual desires at the expense of the public good is even greater.

This is because a minister’s personal identity and perception cannot be not easily separated from their official role. Better-defined rules are needed to delineate where public service obligations end and politics begin.

The second aspect of the royal commission’s evidence that warrants attention is contestability in advice to the government.

One of the most damning revelations has been the inability and unwillingness of more junior public servants to give politically inconvenient advice to their bureaucratic and political masters.

The risk that unwanted but ultimately valuable perspectives never reach decision-makers exists in every hierarchical organisation. The importance of contested assessments and policy advice is arguably even greater, however, in foreign policy.

With events moving rapidly, imperfect information, and there rarely being clear evidence for “what works”, a lot of foreign policy is about inference, argumentation and applied theory.

In this, strong personalities, reputation and rank often prevail, meaning a fuller range of views and prescriptions never see the light of day.

It is vital, then, that government continues to institutionalise a culture and implement structures that incentivise constructive dissent.

Robodebt is a dark chapter in the history of Australian public policy. Only an honest approach to its lessons will prevent it from metastasising into a foreign policy problem too.

READ MORE:

Robodebt failures ‘should have been obvious’ to senior public servants, judge finds