Throwing money at a broken health system isn’t going to fix it, says Duckett

Former health secretary Stephen Duckett has warned against throwing money to fix Australia’s health system.

“Pouring money into a system which needs structural reform is not the way to go,” Duckett said.

With the Strengthening Medicare taskforce report released last week, the government has a renewed focus on reforming Australia’s health system.

Duckett characterised the new report as a starting point for reform, but not the end.

“Simply increasing rebates may not end up with increased bulk billing rates and does not progress the structural form necessary for contemporary primary care,” Duckett said.

“The decline in bulk billing has inevitably meant that the public and governments have adopted or are considering alternatives to traditional primary medical care.”

Speaking at the National Press Club on a Medicare panel, the University of Melbourne professor said both autonomous pharmacist prescriptions and telehealth are alternatives to a traditional integrated primary care system.

“The horse has bolted on both changes,” Duckett said.

“But they both fill a niche being vacated by general medical practice and they will grow. How these changes play out really depends on how government responds.”

While acknowledging reform was not an overnight task, Duckett added the government must have some health reform in the May Budget to go “beyond words”.

Details on how the $250 million a year Strengthening Medicare Fund will be spent should be in the upcoming budget, Duckett added.

The former health secretary added some of the problems within health were exacerbated by weaknesses in the federation.

“The Commonwealth and states need to work together on workforce reform, they also need to work on primary care reform,” Duckett said.

“Ownership of the problem is what is required,” he continued, “and acknowledgement that we have to have real action of the Commonwealth [and] states working together rather than just waffle words.”

Speaking at the same panel, the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) president Nicole Higgins advocated for fewer restrictions on bringing in GPs in from overseas to help address a shortage in remote and regional areas.

“Whilst we grow our own, we need to supplement with doctors from overseas,” Higgins said.

“We actually have a workforce out there wanting to come in, but there’s too much red tape and bureaucracy.

“They also now have to pay for their training if they want to be a GP in country Australia, so we’re calling for that subsidy to return.”

