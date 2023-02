Secretary’s healthy perspective in a ‘persistent pandemic’

Susan Pearce has the unenviable privilege of and responsibility for the country’s largest health system, which she inherited when she was appointed secretary of NSW Health in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. After nearly a year in the hot seat, Pearce speaks with The Mandarin about the highs, lows and what keeps her focused.

A self-confessed worrier, the arrival of coronavirus in Australia in 2020 and everything that meant for the state’s health system kept Pearce awake for countless, successive nights.

This was before the top mandarin was appointed secretary of NSW Health, when she was charged with overseeing major public health emergency initiatives like the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, testing clinics, and establishment of hotel quarantine arrangements (which at one stage required a 10,000-strong workforce to keep running).