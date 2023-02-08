Confidential Defence report flames exclusionary, insiders-only procurement culture

A confidential report into how the Department of Defence manages arrangements with its biggest suppliers has sharply criticised an institutionalised mentality to only hire former Defence staff, creating an exclusionary, insider culture resistant to new ideas, efficiency and innovation.

In a document so heavily redacted it is almost intelligible, a declassified version of the final draft of the ‘detailed report’ of the Independent Review of the Major Service Provider Arrangements (MSP) — marked ‘Protected’ and ‘Not for Distribution’ but released under Freedom of Information — lays bare cultural problems still haunting Defence, despite repeated attempts to broaden its collective mindset.

The MSP review looks at the supplier panel arrangement that came into force in February 2018 and was supposed to allow the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) to take a more “strategic approach” in managing Defence’s huge number of contractors from major suppliers.

Cultural cringe

Known as ‘above the line’ services, the MSP panel was also meant to allow greater access by small businesses to Defence work, amid decades of complaints that the military snubbed or shut out local suppliers, a renown bugbear of Defence and Defence Industry ministers from both sides.

The CASG is essentially Defence’s procurement arm and manages billions of dollars in purchasing. According to the report, around 13 companies are roped in under four consortia:

Jacobs Beca Team: Jacobs Australia Pty Limited (Jacobs) and Beca Consultants Pty Ltd (Beca);

Team Nova: Nova Systems Australia Pty Ltd (Nova), QinetiQ Pty Ltd (QinetiQ) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC);

KEY Team: Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) and Ernst and Young (EY); and

Team Downer: Downer EDI Engineering Power Pty Ltd (Downer EDI), AGIS Group Pty Limited (AGIS), DXC Technology Australia Pty Limited (DXC), Systra Scott Lister Australia Pty Ltd (Systra), Envista Pty Limited (Envista) and Providence Consulting Group (Providence)

Changing of the guard

The release of the report follows a changing of the guard at CASG mid-last year, when the local chief of defence equipment heavyweight Northrop Grumman, Chris Deeble, returned to Defence as deputy secretary CASG (DEPSEC CASG), re-joining the department after a three-year stint in industry.

Before moving to Northrop Grumman, Deeble, a 40-year RAAF veteran, was previously an air vice marshal, where he played a key role in platform acquisition and integrations, including the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF), Multi Role Tanker Transport Program, Airborne Early Warning and Control Wedgetail Program and RAAF’s part of the Collins Class Submarine program.

While the report clearly precedes Deeble’s return, it nonetheless lays bare the challenges now before him.

Transition a mess

The report says the transition to the MSP had difficulties.

“Transition to the MSP arrangements…was not conducted in a controlled and coordinated manner,” the report says.

Amongst a raft of shortcomings, it found a “lack of a comprehensive implementation plan, developed prior to the launch of the MSP arrangements” and a “lack of continuity of key personnel responsible from the design of the MSP arrangements into the implementation period.

It also found deficiencies in MSP communications, training and monitoring.

“These deficiencies had a negative impact on industry and the realisation of expected benefits from the MSP arrangements and has contributed in behavioural practices that are inconsistent with the proposed scheme design,” the report says.

Bad behaviour

In a specific section dedicated to both Defence and MSP behaviours, the report outlines a raft of problems, most of which are shielded.

Under a subheading of “Lack of visible senior commitment,” the report cites the need for prominent “governance structures” for “overseeing implementation, identifying and managing resistance,” before large sections are blanked.

It must be pretty bad if what comes next is any benchmark.

Must haves

Under the sub-heading “Must have Defence experience” the report notes that “Defence personnel have not consistently embraced the potential benefits of using contractors who do not have Defence experience.”

“This is contributing to a narrowing of the accessible workforce and negating the potential benefits of accessing experience and innovation gained in non-Defence industries,” the report says.

“This attitude is inconsistent with feedback from senior Defence personnel who:

want access to new blood with non-Defence expertise as a source of innovation and ideas for efficiency gains, improved planning, and risk management;

understand that continuing to use the same personnel or only those who have come from Defence only delivers the same thinking and approaches currently used by Defence;

and understand resources lacking Defence experience can be used as long as the MSP ensures there is adequate supervision by an experienced resource or an assessment is undertaken

that the role doesn’t actually need Defence experience.

Just as well there’s another Defence review just around the corner.

