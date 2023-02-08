Bushfire recovery grant records are incomplete, and the auditor wants to know why

You know that Audit Office of NSW report on the bushfire recovery grants? The one that got a wee bit of focus recently because decisions to allocate funds were made not solely on need but on the political colour of an electorate’s representatives?

The political nature of the granting of funds has been a focus of media coverage and debate, but there are a few more things that ought to give public servants pause for reflection.

Points of detail such as the lack of documentation of decision-making throughout the Fast-Tracked stream of funding raise several concerns, and, no, the excuse that things were a bit urgent does not absolve those involved in the process from properly documenting the distribution of public funds.

A passage from that audit report is worth looking at more closely. The questions to be asked are obvious.

“The department only assessed 164 of the 445 initially identified projects against the assessment criteria. This included the 22 projects that eventually received funding from the Fast-Tracked stream,” the audit report says.

“The other 281 projects were not assessed at any point in the process. It is not clear why only 164 projects were assessed against the criteria and there is no documentation to explain this decision.”

Huh? Only 164 projects were assessed and 22 projects received funding but there is no documentation to explain this chain of events?

Okay. Here is the dilemma. How the heck are auditors supposed to assess a process and compliance with any guidelines on 164 projects out of 445 that were looked at? There is nobody who can prove that the 164 projects looked at were the best of the bunch nor can they prove that the 22 projects were the best qualified to receive funding.

Did everybody involved in this process take leave of their senses and just forget to review the balance of the 445? Nobody can tell the people of NSW that they got value for money because only a portion of the projects was examined, and there is no one that thought to tell people why this gap in information.

Look at it through the eyes of the auditor. The records are incomplete and the auditor can’t get an explanation for the lack of documentation, so the audit team has to tell their boss that the grants process documentation is rather like high-quality Swiss cheese in the local supermarket deli: full of holes.

You would think this would be more than a little embarrassing for a government, and a complete abrogation of duty for an administration that is of a political persuasion that frequently hawks its virtues as business experience and money management prowess.

It would be funny if the matter was not so serious, and the administration of public funds was not involved.

One would think there might at least have been an insistence on an audit trail to ensure public funds had been managed prudently even through a time when the government and the public servants in that state were dealing with dire circumstances.

There were two other rounds of funding examined by the audit office.

The Sector Development Grants stream had a more robust administrative regime, but the audit office still managed to find that conflicts of interest needed to be handled better and communication with stakeholders was still crappy.

The open round had more checks and balances, the audit report says, but the management of conflicts still left a bit to be desired. Really?

Governments in this country are notorious for requiring average folks to keep records of income, benefits and other kinds of paperwork relevant to receiving government services. The fact government departments fail to do their own record-keeping reeks of double standards.

Government record-keeping should be at a level regarded as the gold standard so it can justifiably demand a high standard of compliance from citizens and, indeed, of the associations, companies and other entities governments regulate.

The absurdity of the current situation and its implications for the trust in government ought to be apparent to everyone.

Another issue raised by the audit office report on the bushfire recovery grants is the fact that there are sets of guidance that exist for the administration of grant programs but that they are not mandatory.

An audit office recommendation states the relevant department that was the subject of this rather severe tyre-kicking exercise, the Department of Regional NSW, establish and follow guidelines for all future grant programs.

These are grown-ups running a department providing public funds for programs. Do they need to be told to establish guidelines and then follow them?

It should not require a genius IQ to know that they need benchmarks and guidance in these processes. In fact, guidance is provided by the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet; following the Good Practice Guide to Grants Administration should be mandatory where a department has no guidance of its own.

How can governments and government departments ever hope to maintain the trust of the community when examples of poor standards of governance, poor record-keeping, favouritism in grants processes and attempts to window-dress a state budget are coming out in audit reports?

READ MORE:

Earthquake recovery is not the only measure of effective systems policy