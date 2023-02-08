Local government should pay attention to public health in climate change

Local government environmental health officers (EHO) should consider the public health implications of climate change, a new academic paper found.

The paper was written by James C. Smith, Dr Harriet Whiley, and Dr Kirstin E. Ross at Flinders University.

“Although climate adaptation and mitigation planning is occurring in local government, it is not including or considering the public health impacts on the community.

“Primarily, it was found that this oversight was due to a lack of awareness of the health impacts of climate change outside of a disaster or emergency scenario.”

Through a survey of 52 responses, the top reason executives gave for EHOs not being involved in climate change planning was “because other departments are doing it”.

None of the respondents said it was because of a lack of interest from the EHOs.

The online survey results were the result of 52 responses, with 15 from NSW, 15 from Victoria, 11 from South Australia, six from Western Australia, three from Queensland, and two from Tasmania.

Some of the survey responses were then followed up through a phone interview.

“All executives indicated that they have little capacity for providing the health component of climate change beyond emergency management.

“When prompted, all executives indicated that health inputs were coming from EHOs in response to emergency management planning, particularly around heatwaves, flooding, and vector-borne disease,” the paper stated.

“Although climate adaptation and mitigation planning are occurring in local government, it does not include the public health impacts on the community, and this is a concerning oversight,” the paper continued.

Noting the limited resource of councils, the paper nonetheless put forward five solutions.

At the state level, it recommended government revise legislation to reflect the priorisation of public health, as well as removing conflicting legislation. Climate adaptaion planning should also be integrated with local council adaptation.

Another solution was for EHOs to recognised their own capacity in being public health adaptive for climate change, as well as council executive management to recognise that capacity.

“Environmental health officers are the qualified public health practitioners in local government, and they are a critical resource in supporting communities to adapt to the public health impacts of climate change,” the paper stated.

