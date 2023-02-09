AusAID should be in charge of DFAT, says Conroy

A federal minister wants to see aid as a core part of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

International development minister Pat Conroy told the Reimagining Development podcast he thinks development policy is “crucial”.

With a review of DFAT’s capacity underway, the minister said he would like to see fewer international contractors and more in-house expertise in the department.

Conroy added he wants the department to have effective partnerships with NGOs, contractors and multilateral organisations.

“We’ve gone past the age of unscrambling the egg and pulling AusAID out of DFAT.

“I want the opposite. I want AusAID to take over DFAT.

“There’s the headline for your podcast,” the minister quipped.

In order to be promoted to the SES or deputy secretary level at DFAT, the minister said rotations in development should be a “critical requirement”.

“We’ve got an enormously large number of different deputy secretaries that have strong development expertise,” he added.

“That’s a great thing. And I think the more of that the better.”

The minister continued to say aid was not a “dirty word” in this government.

“I know a lot of people who want us to find more money in the budget, right?” Conroy said.

“I respect their view. I’m very open to having an honest and open conversation about that, rather than shouting down stakeholders.”

AusAID was merged into DFAT back in 2014.

A review five years after the merger found it was a mixed bag, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

One pressing issue was the high level of staff turnover, with estimates 1,000 years of expertise has been lost, alongside a decline in specialist skills.

However, reviewer Richard Moore found a “positive story of integration” in DFAT bedding down its “its new development cooperation business”.

“Programs are being delivered and independently vetted results appear strong,” Moore said.

More recently, concerns have been raised about the transparency of the government’s aid programs.

Last year, the Aid Transparency Index ranked Australia 41 out of 50 places, down from 23 in 2018.

CEO of the Australian Council for International Development Marc Purcell called it a “worrying trend” at the time.

“Taxpayers need to know that their money is being spent appropriately and efficiently, and that there is accountability,” Purcell said in 2022.

READ MORE:

Mixed reviews for DFAT-AusAID merger five years on