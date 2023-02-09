Australian rescue team will deploy to earthquake-devastated Turkey

A group of 72 Australian urban search and rescue workers will help with disaster assistance response missions in the earthquake disaster that hit Turkey this week.

The reported death toll of the disaster, whose epicentre was the border of Syria and Turkey on Monday, has risen to 15,823. Among the dead, rescue service the White Helmets and the Australian government reports 2,950 Syrians have been killed as a result of the earthquake.

Penny Wong issued a joint statement with emergency management minister Murray Watt on Thursday advising search and rescue personnel would be sent to Turkey “as soon as possible”.

“The Australian government will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds and assess further needs and where Australia can best assist,” the foreign affairs minister said, noting she expected boots of the deployed team would land in Turkey by the end of the week.

“We extend Australia’s condolences to families and communities that have lost loved ones, and those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and the Australian Defence Force will work closely with the Fire and Rescue NSW and the new National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to coordinate the deployment.

⚠️EMERGENCY: More than 4,000 people have lost their lives in the aftermath of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit #Turkey and #Syria. Please donate now so Oxfam and its partners can provide much needed relief for those affected by the earthquake ⬇️https://t.co/1smQX46O46 pic.twitter.com/0HU0KP7HNZ — Oxfam Australia (@OxfamAustralia) February 7, 2023

“Australians in need of emergency consular assistance should contact the Australian Government 24-hour Consular Emergency Centre on 1300 555 135 in Australia or +61 2 6261 3305 outside Australia,” Wong said.

READ MORE:

Earthquake recovery is not the only measure of effective systems policy