NSW Health wins gong for elevating human experience of state healthcare

What happens when a health department of an Australian state bothers to ask people who use health services what they like and dislike about the way things are done?

You get an international award if you are NSW Health, which has a clear, comprehensive guide to focusing on the human experience of going into the healthcare system.

NSW Health has won The Beryl Institute’s 2022 Organisational Innovation Award at Elevate PX for its work on elevating the human experience of patients.

The department said on its website that its approach acknowledged the holistic experience for patients was important. How care is delivered, the department noted, is as important as the type of care a patient receives.

The department consulted with a range of stakeholders across NSW.

“Feedback shows that being treated with respect and kindness, having questions answered and knowing what is happening is just as important as the clinical treatment people receive,” the department explains.

“Often the interactions patients have with nonclinical staff like cleaners, receptionists and patient-support teams have as much impact as their dealings with clinicians.”

The research led to the development of the 77-page guide by NSW Health that, according to deputy secretary Susan Pearce, was designed to help focus everyone working in NSW Health to focus on the provision of “consistent, compassionate, and kind care across NSW” to every person.

“Delivering excellence in the emotional experience of people supports NSW Health to fulfil its mission to provide world-class clinical care,” Pearce said.

“It also supports the NSW Premier’s Priority to build great customer service and put consumers at the centre of everything that NSW Health does.”

The publication details its vision and objectives, and it features its vision for both patients and healthcare workers.

Its sets out the fact that NSW Health would regard success when its system meets a range of indicators that include but are not limited to when patients, their families and carers are shown compassion, respect, and kindness, and when patients and their families have trust and are confident in care providers and the quality of care.

“Patients often come to the health system in a state of vulnerability. It is critical that patients and carers can trust and have confidence in the professionals delivering their care,” the guide says.

“Trust is influenced by staff members’ knowledge and capability, their interpersonal style (ability to listen, comfort and care), their approach to care and the quality of the time they spend with patients.”

The guide also emphasises the need to properly measure and monitor service provision so that services can improve where necessary.

