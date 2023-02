Alan Finkel: Understanding impact as an expert for government

Politicians will always sing the praises of expert advisers, but translating that into outcomes is something else entirely.

Being an expert adviser to government can be an art and a science. Professor Alan Finkel, former chief scientist and a go-to problem-solver for leaders of all stripes, shared with The Mandarin how he approaches the task as an engineer.

“I did my PhD in electrical engineering, but I did my postdoctoral research in neuroscience, and I spent my working career building scientific devices for other neuroscientists,” Finkel said.