First Nations panel on healing to advise ACT government

The ACT government will set up its own First Nations advisory panel, according to its website.

The panel is called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Eminent Panel for Community Engagement and Healing.

It will focus on “healing, truth-telling, advice to government on cultural recognition of First Peoples in the ACT and surrounding regions, and broader engagement with the diverse local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community”.

The Healing Foundation had been contracted to consult with Canberra’s First Nations people on the panel’s design.

The Healing Foundation is a national Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisation focused on healing from Stolen Generations trauma.

Issues the Healing Foundation has been tasked with include working out the terms of reference for the panel, the makeup of the panel, and telling the government how the community would like the panel’s governance arrangements to be.

The ACT government said the process to set up the panel would not be rushed.

“This process will take time but this is a step forward and a step in the right direction,” the government said.

“The ACT Government understands the urgent need for healing but will not rush the process.”

The government added the panel was different from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elected Body established in 2008, which is already a Voice to Parliament.

Both the body and the ACT government’s relationship with traditional custodians will continue.

“At the same time, there have been calls from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community to explore the truth of historic and continued experiences of structural disadvantage, racism and poverty experienced by many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Canberrans,” the government stated.

“The government has heard from members of the community that we need to invest in a healing and reconciliation process to be able to progress on Voice, Treaty and Truth.”

The first stage of the process is anticipated to take a few months, with funding allocated over two years.

The panel is expected to be established in the second half of this year.

READ MORE:

NSW Health wins gong for elevating human experience of state healthcare