Pezzullo defends Home Affairs’ culture, laments ‘wage apartheid’

Home affairs secretary Michael Pezzullo has defended his department’s low scoring in the APSC’s culture survey while criticising what he sees as the fragmentation of the public service.

It was a tense public hearing of the joint committee of public accounts and audit on auditor-general reports concerning Home Affairs’ procurement practices.

Pezzullo said Home Affairs was a “mission-driven” department, although he admitted the culture was “mixed”.

“I, candidly, wish I could pay my staff more without being required to offset it against key mission capability,” Pezzullo said.

“I think that there’s a wage apartheid that’s emerging in the public service through the fragmentation of pay arrangements that has occurred over about a 10 to 15-year period.”

As previously reported in The Mandarin, an APSC report found staff dissatisfaction with the conditions of the Home Affairs office in Belconnen.

The secretary added he thought the wage fragmentation was the result of wider fragmentation of the public service.

“The public service — through a lot of managerialist ideological changes made in the 1990s – has become [a] much more fragmented body.

“There’s the service delivery operations, the military wing, the field wing, and then there’s other parts,” Pezzullo said.

“I think wages [are] just really just a symptom of that.

“You chase talent, you see the departments that can afford to pay for relatively few numbers of people then jacking up the top level of bands, for instance, the top of an EL1, the top of an EL2.”

On the circulation of a 2019 no-confidence petition calling for him to resign, Pezzullo said he could not recall that petition.

“It’s not a conspiracy,” committee chair Julian Hill said.

“It’s not a conspiracy,” Pezzullo said. “If I was running the CPSU that’s what I’d do as well.”

When recurring issues with audit reports were mentioned, Pezzullo posed the reports were “cut and paste” from each other.

“We find that we get a lot of templated commentary in those reports,” the secretary said.

“There seems to be a predilection to cut and paste.”

ANAO representative Rona Mellor disagreed. “If there’s a familiarity of language, it’s because it comes from the rules framework,” the deputy auditor-general said.

The secretary was also pressed on the nearly half of the value of Home Affairs contracts coming from contract amendments, according to an ANAO report last week.

With Home Affairs similar to Defence, albeit smaller in scope, Pezzullo said there was a funding issue within the department, calling it “fundamentally deficient”.

“I cannot possibly go out to the market to say we think we might have a several billion dollar procurement here, would you like to tender for it but I’ve got no certainty about whether there’s funding,” he said.

“Unless the funding model of this department is fundamentally changed, I don’t think, Mr Chair, you’ll see those numbers change materially in years to come.”

Pezzullo added the reports were done by “people who work in offices in Canberra”.

Labor MP Hill replied: “Oh, we’re doing the uniforms versus bureaucrats bit.”

The secretary rejected Liberal senator Linda Reynolds’ positioning of the ANAO reports as “endemic underperformance”.

“I’m accountable for the performance of the department,” Pezzullo said.

“I’m not going to accept the characterisation of endemic underperformance.

“We don’t necessarily agree with the conclusions of the ANAO.”

At one point, Hill criticised Pezzullo for using “just words”.

“I’m sorry, how would you like me to communicate with you?” the secretary replied.

