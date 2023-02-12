APSC says start implementing sexual harassment policies now

The Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) has called for all public service agencies to begin implementing sexual harassment-elimination policies now.

Although the Respect@Work legislation requiring employers to do so does not kick in until December this year, the APSC said the public service should be starting to implement the policies.

“Under the new legislation, employers will need to proactively take ‘reasonable and proportionate measures’ to eliminate sexual harassment,” the APSC said.

“If the [Australian Human Rights Commission] suspects an employer is not meeting this threshold it can initiate action to address it using its new compliance and enforcement powers.”

A new webpage has been created on the APSC website to provide the federal public service with resources to combat sexual harassment in the workplace.

“One in three Australians experience sexual harassment at work,” the APSC stated on its website.

“Employees have also told us that sexual harassment has occurred in the Australian Public Service (APS) and it remains a present concern.

“It is therefore critical that the APS ensures that workplaces are safe, respectful and free from harassment, and the APS leads by example.”

Two resources are offered in the form of websites: one from Respect@Work and the other from Comcare.

The former, which went live in November last year, with only one resource in the “public administration and safety” section.

There are now five, including resources from the Diversity Council of Australia on engaging men on gender equality, a gendered insight into 1,000 Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander workers, myth-busting from OurWatch, and an examination of the HILDA survey results and the gender pay gap.

Meanwhile, the APSC is pointing to Comcare for resources on information and training.

“Sexual harassment is a known workplace hazard that can cause psychological and physical harm,” the APSC said.

“Employers are therefore already required to take steps to eliminate or minimise the risk of sexual harassment so far as is reasonably practicable.”

This article references sexual harassment. If you or a loved one need help, call 1800 RESPECT. In an emergency, call 000.