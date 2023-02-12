Australia’s new ambassador role to counter modern slavery, human trafficking

Foreign minister Penny Wong, attorney-general Mark Dreyfus, and home affairs minister Claire O’Neil have met with their Indonesian counterparts to discuss people smuggling and trafficking in persons, announcing the expansion of a special ambassador to reckon with the transnational crime issue.

The eighth Bali Process ministerial conference was held in Adelaide on Friday. It was the first time this meeting with governments, senior officials and business leaders has been held outside Indonesia.

“International cooperation is critical for tackling people smuggling, human trafficking and modern slavery,” the cabinet ministers said in a joint statement.

“Australia is committed to working with partners in our region to build awareness and help countries strengthen their responses.”

Wong co-chaired the conference with Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi, alongside business co-chairs Dr Andrew Forrest of Australia and Pak Garibaldi Thohir of Indonesia.

Australia is hosting the 8th Bali Process Ministerial Conference in my hometown of Adelaide – the first held outside of Indonesia. Members are committed to combatting people smuggling, human trafficking and modern slavery. I’m honoured to Co-Chair with my good friend @Menlu_RI. pic.twitter.com/50LFDI2n0D — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) February 10, 2023

The goal of the Bali Process meeting is to forge new connections and strengthen existing partnerships among regional stakeholders.

Wong said she looked forward to reaffirming Australia’s close partnership with Marsudi to end modern slavery in the region.

“As Co-Chairs of the Bali Process, Australia and Indonesia work closely together to help countries in our region address the abhorrent crimes of people smuggling, human trafficking and other forms of modern slavery,” she said.

Meanwhile, the A-G said domestic laws to counter modern slavery, including human trafficking would be reformed to create a more effective regime.

“Some of these domestic efforts include strengthening our Modern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth), which is currently undergoing a statutory review, and establishing an anti-slavery commissioner to work with business, civil society, NGOs and State and Territory governments,” Dreyfus said.

So great to hang out with NZ Minister @priyancanzlp today at the Bali Process. New Zealand has done some really cool stuff recently on immigration reform and it was terrific to talk it through with her. Kia Ora! pic.twitter.com/WiIxPkGY1X — Clare O'Neil MP (@ClareONeilMP) February 10, 2023

The nature of transnational crimes meant a whole of region approach was needed to deal with the problem, O’Neil said. The Home Affairs minister, who co-led a Technical Experts on Returns and Reintegration Working Group at the conference, added that practical initiatives would flow from the meeting.

“The RSO is the only cooperation mechanism of its kind in the Asia Pacific region, drawing on policy knowledge, technical expertise and operational experience from Bali Process members and other key stakeholders to develop practical initiatives,” she said.

