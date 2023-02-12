AFP reports increased disruptive airport behaviour over Christmas

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) charged 49 travellers with 69 offences, including alleged assault, drug offences, and weapons offences, during the 2022-23 holiday season.

Operation Sleigh also saw 24 infringement notices for drunk and disorderly behaviour among other things not quite right for civilised company.

AFP commander Geoff Turner said that there was more disruptive behaviour among passengers during the most recent holiday period than in 2021-22.

That holiday season saw 28 people charged with offences and police officers gave 16 travellers infringement notices.

“In recent months we have seen thousands more passengers travelling through airports across Australia, as state and international borders reopened after the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions,” Turner said.

“The AFP was more than prepared to manage the expected spike in passenger numbers, with increased patrols resulting in teams responding to a range of incidents to assist the travelling public across the country.”

So what kinds of things did the AFP pick up?

“A 78-year-old woman was issued with a notice to appear before court, after an alleged assault on board a flight from New Zealand to the Gold Coast on 29 January, 2023,” the AFP statement said.

“The woman allegedly struck another passenger in the face during an argument on board the aircraft and then bit the arm of a flight attendant who had intervened in the dispute. The woman is scheduled to appear in court on 3 April, 2023.”

And there’s more.

“AFP officers issued a 47-year-old man with an infringement notice for alleged disorderly behaviour and causing a disruption on board a flight forced to turn back to Sydney on 10 January, 2023,” the statements said.

“It is alleged the man consumed duty-free spirits and became intoxicated before verbally abusing other passengers and airline staff.”

Turner said the AFP will be keeping an eye out at Australia’s airports this year to keep an eye out for those who are naughty and not nice.

“We have more than 500 AFP officers, including specialised teams and canines, keeping watch to protect the travelling public across all of Australia’s biggest airports,” Turner said.

“Most people do the right thing, and they should not have their travel disrupted or feel unsafe because of the minority’s bad behaviour.”

