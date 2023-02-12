Building trustworthy AI in the special context of public service

As governments increasingly explore and invest in artificial intelligence (especially in automated decision-making systems), we need to take steps to ensure that these rapidly evolving technologies are used appropriately in the special context of public service.

In an era of unprecedented mistrust, it is not enough when government systems are better, faster or more cost-effective. They have to be trustworthy and legitimate in the special context of government.

Public confidence and trust in government are directly impacted by the public’s experience with, and perception of, the public sector. If the service is poor or undignified, if the rules are unclear or inconsistently applied, if policies seem misaligned with public values — this all undermines public trust and confidence in the sector, and in all that the sector administers.

From laws and policies to national security and elections, public trust and confidence are critical for a functional, fair and stable society, as has been demonstrated globally throughout the pandemic. For all these reasons, public institutions have always operated within a special context, where all actions and decisions are governed differently from other sectors to ensure accountability and appropriate use of delegated powers.

Trust can be broadly defined as a) a willingness to believe that a person or entity is operating in good faith, b) with integrity, and c) in a way that fulfils the individual’s expectations of that person or entity.

Government systems could therefore be considered trustworthy through demonstrating good faith (through a systemic and measurable commitment to human-centred and humane outcomes), by assuring high integrity systems (that are lawful, accurate, high veracity, assured, consistently applied and appealable), and that meets public expectations (by reflecting public values and needs, doing no harm, being transparent and operating within relevant legal, social, moral and jurisdictional limitations of power).

Unfortunately, the way in which many governments have digitised manual processes across the breadth of public service functions has often resulted in opaque, inscrutable systems that are not explainable or traceable back to their legal authority.

For instance, many systems produce outputs without recording the correlating legislative rules, data and other factors the output was based upon, requiring manual review in the case of a challenge. This has made it difficult to understand or appeal decisions made by systems that are not auditable in real-time and are incapable of detecting let alone mitigating unintentional harm.

Most government systems are not currently measuring policy or human impacts, which makes understanding or ensuring positive human outcomes impossible. It also means adverse impacts or feedback loops are not continuously feeding into policy iteration or mitigation strategies.

The digitalisation of public systems, processes and now decision-making, without the preservation of accountable transparency, has unintentionally (but, perhaps, foreseeably) created several issues for public trust, creating a barrier for people getting the help they need, especially at their most vulnerable. It also makes it more difficult to identify non-compliant systems or processes.

The rapid adoption of principles and human reviews-based ethics frameworks for AI has been necessary but far from sufficient in delivering ethical systems. How can you “avoid harm” if you don’t measure for human impact? How can you ensure accuracy or legality if you aren’t testing outputs against the rules? How can you avoid bias if you aren’t testing for consistency?

These issues are anathema to good government. Government has a special context that is quite different from private sector organisations and requires therefore a different approach to the design and delivery of all systems, including AI.

Building this special context into the design approach would largely address the problems laid out above, and would in turn ensure and assure public outcomes that are fair, accurate and lawful, which would build and maintain public trust, and, by extension, maintain legitimacy.

The special context of government includes:

Administrative Law — a special requirement for public sectors is accountability to the parliament, people and auditors-general, as well as being auditable and compliant (testable) with legal authorities and the principles of Administrative Law. Access to a review of government decisions (whether made by a person or a machine) is a key component of access to justice — you cannot review what you do not record and explain.

Access to justice — governments have significant power in society, with the ability to penalise, incarcerate, fine, tax, etc. Therefore, services generally need to be explainable and easily appealable and testable against accessible legislation to ensure access to justice.

Privacy-preserving — governments have very specific requirements as set out in privacy and data handling legislation (such as the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth)) to enable transparency of use, appropriate use and disclosure, and protection of personal information and personal privacy.

Societal outcomes — most things done in government are ostensibly in the pursuit of a policy objective and for the public good. Measuring and monitoring the policy impacts over time is critical to assuring that the policy intent is met, but monitoring and measuring the human impact is also critical to ensuring a net positive impact for society with limited unintended harms.

Both types of measurements can feed into policy iteration and responsiveness to change. This is different in the private sector, which is primarily driven by a financial imperative.

Human and moral rights — Governments must comply with relevant human rights, international and domestic. Citizens/residents also have a moral right (even if not enshrined in law) to good, trustworthy, legitimate government.

Governments arguably fail when people come to reasonably believe their rights are at risk, or that the public sector doesn’t care, is not acting in the best public interests or cannot be relied on to secure the basic wellbeing of the community. For example, a 2016 study of 20 countries across sub-Saharan Africa, found that perceived corruption reduces wellbeing, but that high trust in institutions can mitigate that impact.

Low trust means political and ethical failures are going to be detrimental to our wellbeing. And to the extent that AI/ADM will be used to mediate relationships between government and citizens, it is certainly a part of the special context.

Constitutional and/or legislative purpose — there is often public/political debate about big or small government, or what government should or shouldn’t do. But there is always a constitutional and/or legislative mandate for public institutions, which they need to deliver upon regardless of the particular political debates of the time.

This context is important for designing AI/ADM systems that are both compliant and aligned to the purpose and mandate of the specific public institution and jurisdiction, in contrast with commercial systems. The mandate of public institutions ideally drive their short and long-term objectives and outcomes and thus should form the base incentives and purpose of AI/ADM systems.

Democratic context — representing the will of the people and operating with their consent is part of the special context of government and by extension, the public sector. Public sector organisations are meant to serve the government of the day, the parliament and the people, making them subject to scrutiny by both the parliament (and Opposition), and the communities they serve.

Also, reduced public confidence in the public sector leads to people simply not trusting, engaging with or respecting as legitimate all the public sector administers, including democratic processes and outcomes. Trustworthy systems are therefore important for helping ensure public trust in democratic outcomes, as administered by the public sector.

The state monopoly on violence — finally, and possibly most importantly, governments have high-impact levers that no other sectors have. Government can investigate, penalise, enforce, seize assets, institutionalise, or incarcerate. Strict controls are very important to ensure these powers are not abused and to maintain public confidence.

This is also why the separation between the executive and judicial branches of government is so important: so everyone, including governments, must be equally able to be held to account under the Rule of Law.

While many people may share large amounts of personal data with private sector technology platforms such as Google or Facebook, they have a choice as to which services to use, and what to share, and those companies do not have the power to imprison them or take their children away.

People do not have the choice to not interact with government, and rarely have the choice of which governments to interact with. This context is extremely important because if government systems are not fair, equitable, lawful, appealable, etc, then the real impact on people’s lives can be, and has been, devastating.

So how can you build trustworthy and legitimate systems in the special context of government? It is useful to clearly articulate the requirements for building and maintaining trustworthy systems in the special context of the public sector. These six questions could be put at the heart of the design of all policies and services to help shape the design and governance of all AI systems:

How would you audit and monitor the decisions/actions made, their accuracy and their legal authority, in real-time?

How would an end user (citizen, resident, etc.) know, understand, challenge and appeal a decision/action?

How would you know whether this action/process is having a fair, positive or negative impact?

How would you ensure and maintain independent oversight and effective governance, proportionate to actual risk?

How would you detect, respond to and implement continuous change in your systems and policies, regardless of whether the changes is external or internal, expected or unexpected?

How can you, in your organisation, operate in a way the public would consider ‘trustworthy’?

Shifting to an explainable, appealable, human-centred, continuously monitored (for human impact and policy intent) and escalated, independently overseen, adaptive and participatory approach to the whole of the policy lifecycle would greatly improve public trust, while also greatly improving policy effectiveness and outcomes for the public.

Anything less risks the perpetuation of significant harm at the speed and scale of technology, in ways only possible with the special powers available to governments.

Every government system demands a solid answer to all of these questions, but the ultimate test is to ask people what would make a relationship with a particular agency trustworthy — which will vary according to the mandate of the agency — and to implement measures accordingly, rather than to assume or demand trust.

Trust is situational and contingent on the special context of government as well as on the legislation and the scope of the institution that seeks to gain and maintain that trust. Mapping the end-to-end ‘user journey’ or process for these questions inevitably forces us to dig into several likely features of a high-trust system.

Please see the full paper ‘A Trust Framework for Government Use of Artificial Intelligence and Automated Decision Making’ (August 2022).

This article is part of a short series on exploring AI in government.