Expert: AI won’t be coming for government cybersecurity yet

According to ANU’s Dr Thomas Haines, secure systems are, by design, not meant to work well with artificial intelligence (AI) but there are some exceptions in this evolving space.

“The nature of some parts of cybersecurity means that it’s much harder to apply AI to those areas than it is to other areas,” Haines told The Mandarin.

“There are exceptions to that. So, for example, some of the firewall solutions to protect networks, etc., will use AI-based systems but that’s the main counter-example.”