Whitepaper: Data insights for building digital government

The volume of data Australian Government Chief Information Officers (CIOs) will manage by 2025 is staggering.

IDC estimates that 176 zettabytes of data – or 176 trillion gigabytes – will be created each year globally by 2025. In 2020, only forty-four zettabytes of data existed.

This data explosion affords agencies an unprecedented opportunity to provide personalised services to citizens and develop effective evidence-based policies.

CIOs are central to this government transformation, responsible for:

Managing these expanding data assets cost-effectively

Mitigating security risk

Complying with privacy principles

Ensuring that data holdings are ready to support

agency objectives

Working against CIOs is the legacy of data sprawl, where data is distributed across agencies and stored in multiple generations of technologies.

The lack of data observability across these silos has contributed to the spread of redundant, obsolete and trivial (ROT) data which presents no value to agencies and is only a cost-burden and security risk.

Leading solutions are increasingly using artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities to leverage the growing volume of data.

This white paper outlines how data insights from modern data management solutions assist CIOs in supporting agency policy and service delivery objectives while reducing IT expenses and security risks.

