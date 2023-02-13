Commonwealth role in NSW bushfire grants outlined in senate estimates

A Monday morning senate estimates hearing has revealed what the commonwealth knew about the NSW government’s administration of bushfire recovery grants.

The bushfire recovery grants were subject to a scathing NSW audit that found the NSW government administration of the grants lacked integrity, had insufficient guidelines and lacked transparency and consistency in its assessment processes.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) deputy coordinator general Rina Bruinsma said the federal government’s responsibility in the matter was to establish the funding framework.

“The Commonwealth did not have a role in the processes used within the states and territories. So, the state and territory governments had responsibility for identifying the projects, running the processes in accordance with their legislation and regulation,” Bruinsma said.

The federal government supplied $350 million of the $700 million through the disaster recovery funding arrangements.

The timeline given by Bruinsma was as follows, in 2020:

September 21– apportionment of commonwealth funding agreed upon

September 30 — projects submitted to the then-named National Bushfire Recovery Agency (NBRA)

October 5 — correspondence between commonwealth and the state seeking guidance on process and guidelines

October 8 — NBRA confirmed the co-funding of the proposals

November 2 — formal announcement of the projects

The coordinator-general added the commonwealth would have seen the specific details of the application process after the decision by NSW to raise the project threshold to $1 million.

“I know that there was disappointment expressed from some communities who did not receive funding in that first round,” Bruinsma added.

At a few points, it was pointed out by both Bruisnma and Labor senator Nita Green that the NSW government was ultimately responsible for how the funds were allocated.

Bruinsma also pointed to an ANAO audit that found the commonwealth side of the funding framework “largely effective”.

The senate estimates hearing also revealed more details about the September 2022 merger between Emergency Management Australia and National Recovery and Resilience Agency, which created NEMA.

NEMA coordinator-general Brendan Moon said the merger was a work in progress, with processes such as IT services yet to be merged.

With cyclone season at the moment, Moon added the complete transition would not take effect until after the cyclone season.

Acting chief financial officer Cindy McGee added NEMA currently had 324 public servants, with 233 based in the ACT.

As the agency is based on a surge model, there are currently 104 additional staff in contracting roles.

Since the merger of the two agencies, NEMA has onboarded 80 staff. Thirty-two were APS and 48 were contractors.

McGee added $154,370 was spent on merchandising and branding of the new agency.

Looking ahead, coordinator general Moon outlined the agency’s four key priorities for the next few months.

“We’re increasing investment in disaster risk reduction through the $1 billion Disaster Relief Fund,” Moon said.

“We’re identifying and understanding our vulnerabilities by forging partnerships with insurance companies, which alone have seen more than $15 billion in claims since the Black Summer bushfires.

“We’re expanding the capabilities of our emergency management workforce by exploring and investing in alternative workforce models.

“We’re fine-tuning our funding stream so that our payments, grants and programs are equitable, responsive and deliver value for money to the taxpayer.”

Moon said the focus for the agency remains on coordinating commonwealth assistance for natural disasters.