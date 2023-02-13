Parliament’s bank accountability committee reactivated, scope reduced

Australia’s Big Four banks will continue to have to face parliamentary scrutiny at least once a year to publicly account for their actions; however, superannuation funds, financial advisors and smaller financial institutions will no longer have to front direct questions from politicians.

That’s the wash-up from a heavily pared-back continuation of the Standing Committee on Economics’ Review of Australia’s Four Major Banks, which has been rekindled by treasurer Jim Chalmers after the inquiry lapsed after the Coalition lost power.

The re-activation of the public star chamber for the big financial institutions comes as the government faces increased pressure to bring inflation and the cost of living better under control amid continuous and unpopular cash rate rises from the Reserve Bank of Australia intended to cool prices.

The lower house committee had previously been run as the ‘Review of the four major banks and other institutions’, which gave the inquiry the scope to dig into the activities of industry super funds, a key political target for the Coalition deeply resentful of their links to unions and their huge investment power.

Despite the predictable and usually fruitless obsession with super funds, the previous committee nonetheless still managed to extract some remarkable confessions from financial institutions over problems like outages and the use of new payment systems to send abusive messages, forcing banks to start filtering the new technology.

Those questions are still likely to be asked; however, the limitation of the committee’s review scope means that more exotic and questionable products and services, particularly dubious investment advice, cryptocurrency, buy-now-pay-later services (BNPL), fintechs and neo banks will avoid the spotlight.

While there is a specific mention in the terms of reference on “the ongoing implementation of recommendations of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry that are relevant to the banking sector”, this is more limited than the previous, broadly defined scope.

Two notable terms of reference are “the role of banks in supporting the flow of credit, including to small businesses” and “banks’ operational performance, including online service outages and cyber security resilience”.

The rapid shuttering of bank branches and the removal of automatic teller machines have made financial institution uptime a critical issue for consumers and businesses, with banks now required to report incidents to the Reserve Bank of Australia, which itself recently suffered a major outage.

There is also set to be increased scrutiny of “actions being taken by banks to protect customers from scams, including on scam prevention, detection and response, and how these compare to actions overseas.”

The reference to comparisons overseas is notable because it is likely to rope in Authorised Push Payments fraud (APP fraud) now prolific in the UK after that country’s equivalent of the Consumer Data Right, or open banking, unintentionally unleashed a tsunami of fraud on the back of new payment request technology.

