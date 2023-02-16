eBook: Data transformation – A must for digital government

Advocates frequently hype digital transformation as the panacea for all public sector challenges.
From restoring trust in government to delivering evidence-based policy, ‘going digital’ is often the prescribed solution irrespective of the problem.
For agencies to successfully meet digital government objectives, including openness and transparency, and being user-driven and guided by data, they must first undergo data transformation.
The main goal of data transformation is to overcome data sprawl, a key challenge of building digital government. The magnitude of the Australian Government’s data sprawl problem is hard to quantify, but the effect is apparent with the NAA stating:
“Agencies today rarely create and organise their information assets centrally. Instead, they create and keep them in a variety of locations, onsite and cloud-based, using many formats, applications and systems. Over time, formats and systems become outdated and need active intervention to preserve the accessibility, authenticity and stability of content.”
This white paper:
- establishes that data transformation is a prerequisite for digital government,
- describes how intelligent data services can support agencies in their transformation,
- considers the unique challenges agencies face, including Machinery of Government (MoG) changes. and
- discusses the need to shift and share data assets in line with usability, privacy, sensitivity, and security considerations.
Building a mature digital government relies on identifying, transforming and repurposing data currently stored across entities and technologies – download the whitepaper today to discover more.