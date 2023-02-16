eBook: Data transformation – A must for digital government

Sponsored by Commvault

Advocates frequently hype digital transformation as the panacea for all public sector challenges.

From restoring trust in government to delivering evidence-based policy, ‘going digital’ is often the prescribed solution irrespective of the problem.

For agencies to successfully meet digital government objectives, including openness and transparency, and being user-driven and guided by data, they must first undergo data transformation.

The main goal of data transformation is to overcome data sprawl, a key challenge of building digital government. The magnitude of the Australian Government’s data sprawl problem is hard to quantify, but the effect is apparent with the NAA stating:

“Agencies today rarely create and organise their information assets centrally. Instead, they create and keep them in a variety of locations, onsite and cloud-based, using many formats, applications and systems. Over time, formats and systems become outdated and need active intervention to preserve the accessibility, authenticity and stability of content.”

This white paper:

establishes that data transformation is a prerequisite for digital government,

describes how intelligent data services can support agencies in their transformation,

considers the unique challenges agencies face, including Machinery of Government (MoG) changes. and

discusses the need to shift and share data assets in line with usability, privacy, sensitivity, and security considerations.

Building a mature digital government relies on identifying, transforming and repurposing data currently stored across entities and technologies – download the whitepaper today to discover more.