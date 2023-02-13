Study pin-points best time for women to freeze their eggs according to the biological clock

An Australian-led review has considered the social trend to delay motherhood past the general optimal window for women’s fertility and identified the best age to freeze viable eggs.

Women aged between 32 and 38 should consider this window the “most logical time” to freeze their eggs with a view to becoming a parent later down the track, according to researchers from the University of Melbourne and the University of Sydney.

The review said the latest studies suggested patients younger than 32 years were less likely to make use of their frozen eggs. Meanwhile, those who had their eggs frozen after 38 years were “far less likely” to have their frozen oocytes result in the live birth of a baby.

But the researchers also warned it was not true artificial reproductive technologies (ART) could address women’s age-related fertility decline. This was despite a common belief otherwise, particularly about the use of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures whose chances for success decline equivalent to spontaneous conception.

“Fertility in women is age-related as a result of a finite supply of eggs (oocytes). Furthermore, the best-quality oocytes are released early in reproductive life; as a woman ages, the quantity and quality of oocytes decrease,” the paper said.

“This decline is gradual but becomes exponential at approximately the age of 35 years, with a significant decrease in the chances of spontaneous conception every year.”

The study, which considered the practical management of non-medical oocyte freezing, said the “risk and prevalence of involuntary childlessness” was increasing as more people made the decision to hold off having children until later in life.

In 2020, the average age of first-time motherhood in Australia was 29.6 years. This was a gradual increase in the average age of 28.3 years for first-time mums 10 years prior.

The paper also found 36% of all mothers were aged between 30 and 34 years at the time of giving birth.

Current data shows that 37% of women are childless when their fertility is at its peak (between 30-34 years).

For most women, the study said “complete oocyte exhaustion” or the inability to achieve either spontaneous or IVF-conceived pregnancy occurred by their mid-40s.

“While not guaranteeing a future pregnancy, oocyte cryopreservation is also associated with a substantial financial burden and uncommon but serious complications.

“Therefore, patient selection, appropriate counselling and maintenance of realistic expectations are crucial for this new technology to be used with the greatest positive impact,” the paper said.

Oocytes are the largest cell in the human body, making it harder to freeze without damaging it. But a novel new way of preserving the cell using cryopreservation — in particular vitrification or snap freezing – means thawed eggs can have a survival rate of up to 97%.

“Latest reports indicate that the reproductive potential of oocytes is minimally altered by vitrification and is comparable to fresh oocytes.

“The obstetric and neonatal outcomes of children born from vitrified oocytes also appear to be comparable to children conceived via conventional IVF,” the paper said.

“It must be stressed that oocyte cryopreservation, and IVF in general, does not adversely affect future fertility potential. These interventions do not reduce the overall oocyte pool available for spontaneous conception or fertility treatments in the future.”

Alex Polyakov, Jacqui Piskopos and Genia Rozen published the findings of their systematic review in the Australian Journal of General Practice last week.

