RAAF flies out AUS 2 Disaster Assistance Response Team to Turkey

Australia has despatched its first emergency assistance flight to Turkey, with 72 urban search-and-rescue specialists from the AUS 2 Disaster Assistance Response Team flying out in a Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III.

The deployment of the AUS 2 follows a request from the Turkish government for search-and-rescue and emergency medical teams to help them respond to the massive disaster that is known to have killed at least 28,000 people and struck in the middle of a bitter winter.

“Our team are trained to deal with what we’ll face in Turkey,” team leader chief superintendent Darryl Dunbar said, adding the scale of the disaster was unheralded.

“We’re unsure what we will find at first but will do our best to support the people of Turkey in their hour of need,” Dunbar said.

“It’s all about the casualties on the scene, and that will be our focus. The environment will present problems. It’s cold and buildings are in a dangerous state.”

The AUS 2 team has moved out with 24 tonnes of supplies to propel the relief effort and sustain the team so it does not draw down on limited resources within Turkey.

Survivors are still being extracted from the rubble in the wake of the massive earthquake that hit both Turkey and neighbouring Syria, which has now allowed some foreign relief into the war-torn country.

However, the rescue of survivors is now a race against time because of how long those not killed have been trapped, with the window for survival shrinking rapidly.

At the same time, many buildings not razed by the earthquake are severely damaged and continue to collapse, further complicating relief and rescue efforts.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese has pledged an immediate $10 million “in humanitarian assistance to those affected through our Red Cross and Red Crescent partners and through humanitarian agencies.”

