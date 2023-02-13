Australia boosts aid for hunger crisis facing Pakistan, Yemen, Horn of Africa

Global food insecurity has pushed about 350 million people to the brink of a hunger crisis, with Australia pledging an additional $20 million in emergency aid to help those impacted by the escalating problem.

A total of $5 million of the aid package would go to Pakistan and Yemen respectively, and another $15 million will be sent to provide food, water and other essential services in the Horn of Africa.

The funds will be delivered to those in need through Australian and local NGOs, the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN partners.

In a joint statement foreign minister Penny Wong, minister for international development and the Pacific Pat Conroy, and assistant minister for foreign affairs Tim Watts said Australia had given $232 million to the World Food Programme since 2021–22.

“The growing scale of food insecurity and human suffering is deeply concerning. The Australian government is committed to ensuring our humanitarian assistance responds to the greatest needs,” Wong said.

Drought and conflict have worsened the situation for millions of people facing starvation in eastern Africa and Yemen. Since last September, Australia has sent $25 million for the horn of Africa and $10 million for Yemen.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, almost 15 million people are dealing with the devastating aftermath of floods and children report high levels of malnutrition. Australia has now sent $10 million to the country to help with emergency relief after the floods.

“Australia is acutely aware of the humanitarian challenges that exist globally,” Conroy said.

“This assistance will target those most at-risk, drawing on the expertise of Australian NGOs and other valued partners.”

On top of the aid provided by Australia for food insecurity, other financial and technical assistance has been provided to neighbouring countries in the region to lift the resilience of food and agricultural systems.

READ MORE:

Food security data is insufficient, and that’s a big problem