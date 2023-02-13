PM&C quizzed over secret cybersecurity review, other contracts at senate estimates

Public servants from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C) were questioned on Monday over several contracts within the department, including a not-announced cybersecurity review conducted by a former secretary.

The private cybersecurity review was conducted by former secretary of the Department of Communications and Arts Mike Mrdak in October last year after the Optus and Medibank hacks.

Public servants told the senate committee that it was an internal review on cybersecurity, costing $17,100.

Public servants believed it was PM&C secretary Glyn Davis who approached Mrdak to undertake the review, although it was taken on notice to be confirmed.

The senate committee was told it was common practice to not publicly announce “Lessons Learned” exercises.

PM&C deputy secretary, national security and international policy Katrina Cooper commented the review had a broad scope.

“There are a lot of different equities involved: people’s private information, technical issues, cybersecurity issues, policy issues, legal issues,” Cooper added.

“It was considered to be prudent to have a good look at a lot of the issues that came out of those breaches.

“And have a look at how all of those issues were handled within the public service.”

Another contract was between Creswell Advisory, whose principal is former Julia Gillard chief of staff Ben Hubbard, and the department.

The senate committee was told Creswell was contracted to advise the incoming Labor government on how to run the government.

Peter Rush, PM&C assistant secretary within the parliamentary and government branch, said Creswell was the only supplier approached.

“The department engaged Creswell Advisory to provide a short-term consultancy on a program of activity to ensure the key fundamentals were in place for ministers across the executive within the first 100 days of the Albanese government,” Rush said.

The AusTender value of the contract was correct ($45,980), with a minor extension for travel expenses of $3,102.85.

The output of the contract was so ministers had an understanding of what their roles and responsibilities were to be while in office.

“The intent was to support ministers in their offices to ensure that they were set up well to fulfil their responsibilities in partnership with departments and other public sector agencies,” Rush said.

The public servant added the Creswell report was not public, and would take on notice if it could be made public.

PM&C was aware Creswell had been working with the APSC on its Strengthening Partnerships work, although the public servants said they became aware of the consultancy working with Home Affairs through the media.

Another AusTender contract involved former energy minister Greg Combet for a net-zero taskforce, focused on the government’s commitment to be net zero by 2030.

Combet is the chair of IFM Investors and chair of Industry Super Australia.

On whether Combet had a conflict of interest, PM&C acting deputy secretary: economy, industry and resilience James Chisholm said the former minister was advising the government on how to help regional communities reach net zero.

“We are very familiar with Mr Combet’s work in superannuation, he’s been very open about that.

“Obviously, as part of the contracting process, those things are covered. We’re conscious of his work with IFM but we don’t consider it raises issues with respect to this work,” Chisholm said.

Public servants were also asked about the PwC scandal last month, where a consultant was found to have spread confidential information.

David Williamson, governance and corporate deputy secretary at PM&C, said PM&C had not done a specific review in light of those events.

“We – as you would expect – pay a great deal of attention to the contracting arrangements we enter into with consultants, which include various confidentiality clauses and so on,” Williamson said.

The deputy secretary added he would take on notice to provide more detail on how the matter was being governed.

With the Jenkins report implementation team scheduled for Tuesday morning, the hearing hinted that would be when the court case between independent MP Monique Ryan and chief of staff Sally Rugg would be discussed.

An issue relevant to the case, in which Rugg alleges she had to work unreasonable hours, is prime minister Anthony Albanese’s decision to cut back the number of staff for crossbenchers from four staff to one.

