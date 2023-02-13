Religious ideological extremism ASIO’s main caseload, says Burgess

The number of ideologically motivated extremists has dropped, according to Mike Burgess, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation director-general.

Burgess told senate estimates yesterday the agency’s caseload mix had declined to the point where ideologically motivated extremists formed about 30% of the agency’s caseload while extremists with a religious motivation were at about 70%.

He said that this was a change from the previous situation.

“We had seen a rise in the number of cases. It did get to 50-50 with our religiously motivated violent extremism cohort but actually it has since moderated so we are in the territory of 70-30,” Burgess said in response to a question from Greens’ senator David Shoebridge.

ASIO’s chief told Shoebridge that the agency does not solely focus on the organisations that happen to be on Australia’s proscribed list, and the allocation of resources is dependent on whether there is a threat of violent extremist activity.

“We focus on what we find and they don’t have to be listed to be a concern for ASIO because we do have groups that are very clever and they won’t do things publicly that will get them listed,” Burgess said.

The security agency monitors these groups, however, because they may do or say things that inspire others to commit acts of violent extremism.

Shoebridge also raised a concern from Islamic communities about ASIO’s use of the term “religiously motivated” to describe a group or groups that engage in extremist activities, and that community groups would prefer a more neutral designation.

He told Burgess that ASIO’s descriptor is seen by groups within the Islamic community such as the Australian Muslim Advocacy Network as giving an endorsement of their cause as being religious.

Burgess responded. He told the senator that religiously motivated and ideologically motivated were umbrella terms and ASIO would spell out the threat more specifically where required.

“I am aware of that critique. I appreciate hearing from them. I disagree with them, but I understand their concern,” he said.

