An airline goes into administration and the postal service is upended by a pandemic. What next?

This Finance dep sec quietly moved mountains so that other public servants could enter the fold to respond to the COVID crisis in Australia.

To the everyday person on the street, Andrew Jaggers might be just another bureaucrat in Canberra throwing back coffees between meetings, but he actually played an instrumental role in making things happen as part of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the virus reached Australian shores, Virgin went into voluntary administration and the regulatory system governing Australia Post needed a major overhaul to keep the service operating during the public health emergency. In most states and territories the health orders brought normal life to a grinding halt.