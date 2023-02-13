APSC reveals new gender pay gap data at senate estimates

The APS gender pay gap could be reduced to close to zero if more men are in the lower classification bands, the Tuesday senate estimates session of the Australian Public Service Commission was told.

Following questions from Greens senator Larissa Waters, assistant commissioner of strategic policy and research Nicole Steele said it was a complex issue and the work was completed only last week.

One of the main findings pointed to the cause of the gender pay gap being the imbalance of women at the lower levels of the public service.

“We have a very high proportion of women at the lower classification levels,” Steele said.

“If we balanced that out with men, the gender pay gap would reduce from 6% to 0.4%.”

To get to that point, Steele added, it was not about getting more women promoted.

“It’s actually about the men […] balancing out men and women at the lower levels,” Steele said.

“If we actually keep promoting, we see the gender pay gap actually increasing.

“It’s more about the disproportionate number of females at the lower end of the scale that’s driving it.”

The public servant added as the data was still new, the APSC was still working on what findings could be derived from it.

Australia Day, the Voice, and the public service

Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie asked the APS commissioner about Australia Day and the upcoming referendum on The Voice.

APS commissioner Peter Woolcott reaffirmed the public service’s apolitical stance, adding The Voice was an “emotional issue” and that he’d requested a meeting with First Nations SES on the upcoming referendum.

“We cannot walk away from the fact that public service are not advocates, that’s a matter for government,” Woolcott said.

“We deliver for government, and we advise government.”

The commissioner said there were extensive guidelines about the use of social media, although he said there were none specific to The Voice referendum.

Woolcott also clarified the former government’s decision to not allow public servants to substitute Australia Day, Queen’s Birthday and Anzac Day was never implemented.

Public service minister Katy Gallagher said she was informed of the former government’s decision in a brief from the APSC on the 13th of September.

“My view was it should continue on as it had existed in agency agreements and be subject to bargaining,” the senator said.

“If people wanted to change it at the bargaining table then so be it.”

Gallagher added the decision to not allow for public holiday substitutions was done on the eve of the caretaker period.

Ongoing work on CALD diversity

Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi asked about having a formal strategy for culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) diversity in the APS.

Woolcott acknowledged that APS diversity fell “dramatically” higher up in the public service.

APS deputy commissioner Subho Banerjee said there was work underway within the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet to engage with the CALD network, adding barriers are often not explicit.

“The broader issue is how do we think about cultural capability more broadly, what does that pathway look like?” Banerjee asked.

“How can we make the work environment as welcoming as possible and develop the kind of kind of support and broader networks that are required for a long career in public service?”

Woolcott added that work on a CALD diversity strategy was a “priority” for the minister.

Faruqi asked about the inclusion of CALD data in the APS survey, with work underway on how the APSC will collect information about cultural background.

Steele said the commission had been working with the Diversity Council of Australia on the “level of granularity” within the survey, adding it would be launched between May and June.

