eBook: The CISO’s threat prevention guide

The shift to hybrid work and cloud-hosted applications have changed how business resources are accessed.

Users are using unmanaged devices over unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi to remain productive remotely or on the go, making the internet the new corporate network.

This expands your one perimeter to thousands, making the castle-and-moat approach to security inadequate for protecting your users, applications, and data.

Stuck between a rock and a hard place, agencies and departments struggle to protect multiple network edges and doors are inadvertently being left open to malware, as evidenced from Zscaler ThreatLabz findings:

Ransomware attacks have increased by 80% year over year.

85% of organizations experienced a successful cyberattack in 2021.

63% of ransomware victims paid ransoms in 2021, encouraging cybercriminals to scale up their attacks.

The new generation of cyberattacks easily evade legacy security controls – it’s time to put security closer to users and shift from protecting the perimeter to securing users, workloads, and OT/IOT.

This eBook delves into:

Rethinking security for today’s threat landscape

An evolution to zero-day malware protection is needed

Cloud sandbox requirements

Advanced threat protection

