Text size: A A A

eBook: The CISO’s threat prevention guide

Sponsored by Zscaler

The shift to hybrid work and cloud-hosted applications have changed how business resources are accessed.

Users are using unmanaged devices over unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi to remain productive remotely or on the go, making the internet the new corporate network.

This expands your one perimeter to thousands, making the castle-and-moat approach to security inadequate for protecting your users, applications, and data.

Stuck between a rock and a hard place, agencies and departments struggle to protect multiple network edges and doors are inadvertently being left open to malware, as evidenced from Zscaler ThreatLabz findings:

  • Ransomware attacks have increased by 80% year over year.
  • 85% of organizations experienced a successful cyberattack in 2021.
  • 63% of ransomware victims paid ransoms in 2021, encouraging cybercriminals to scale up their attacks.

The new generation of cyberattacks easily evade legacy security controls – it’s time to put security closer to users and shift from protecting the perimeter to securing users, workloads, and OT/IOT.

This eBook delves into:

  • Rethinking security for today’s threat landscape
  • An evolution to zero-day malware protection is needed
  • Cloud sandbox requirements
  • Advanced threat protection

Download it today, to discover the best advanced and file-based threat prevention solution for you.



 

Zscaler accelerates digital transformation so that customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest inline cloud security platform. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange is IRAP assessed at the Protected level and used by several Australian state and federal governments, as well as more than 400 of the Forbes Global 2000 companies. These organisations and others running some of the world’s most complex networks quickly realise the benefits of Zscaler cloud-delivered security as a service. Siemens, for example, uses Zscaler to secure the traffic of its 350,000 users in more than 180 countries. In the UK, National Health Services secures more than a million users through the Zscaler cloud. Customers rely on Zscaler to secure their connections and provide the scale they need to operate efficiently and keep users happy and productive.