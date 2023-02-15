eBook: The CISO’s threat prevention guide

The shift to hybrid work and cloud-hosted applications have changed how business resources are accessed.
Users are using unmanaged devices over unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi to remain productive remotely or on the go, making the internet the new corporate network.
This expands your one perimeter to thousands, making the castle-and-moat approach to security inadequate for protecting your users, applications, and data.
Stuck between a rock and a hard place, agencies and departments struggle to protect multiple network edges and doors are inadvertently being left open to malware, as evidenced from Zscaler ThreatLabz findings:
- Ransomware attacks have increased by 80% year over year.
- 85% of organizations experienced a successful cyberattack in 2021.
- 63% of ransomware victims paid ransoms in 2021, encouraging cybercriminals to scale up their attacks.
The new generation of cyberattacks easily evade legacy security controls – it’s time to put security closer to users and shift from protecting the perimeter to securing users, workloads, and OT/IOT.
This eBook delves into:
- Rethinking security for today’s threat landscape
- An evolution to zero-day malware protection is needed
- Cloud sandbox requirements
- Advanced threat protection
Download it today, to discover the best advanced and file-based threat prevention solution for you.