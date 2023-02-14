Temporary Protection Visas might be gone but asylum seeker issues continue

As promised before last year’s election, the Albanese government has effectively abolished Temporary Protection Visas (TPVs) by providing a pathway to permanent residence for around 19,000 legacy boat arrivals living in Australia for about a decade.

This is the second time a Labor government has abolished TPVs. The first was in 2007-08, when the First Rudd government, with the strong encouragement of asylum advocates, abolished TPVs along with the abolition of boat turnbacks and offshore processing.

That, of course, led to a surge in boat arrivals, who would be held in detention centres around Australia that Labor rushed to establish.

For the next six years, Labor would struggle with the issue of boat arrivals, as Tony Abbott hammered them at every opportunity, including preventing Labor from introducing the Malaysia Agreement, which may have saved more than 10 years of misery for thousands of boat arrivals, not to mention billions in taxpayer dollars.

The Greens and asylum advocates, who were just as much to blame for scuttling the Malaysia Agreement as well as the first Rudd government’s panicked approach to asylum seeker policy, also enjoyed belting Labor over the treatment of boat arrivals.

Having learned from that experience, the Albanese government has resisted pressure from the Greens and asylum advocates and retained boat turnbacks and offshore processing. After some administrative lapses in the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) going back to January 2021, legislation to extend the designation of Nauru as a regional processing centre for another 10 years has passed parliament.

The Albanese government has also extended the contract to run offshore detention centres. While the contract itself may be flawed, and ideally the offshore detention centres are never again used, the fallback option of offshore processing had to be retained if TPVs were to be abolished.

The Greens and asylum advocates will refuse to accept this.

Not surprisingly, Coalition shadow ministers Karen Andrews and Dan Tehan, supported by various members of the Murdoch press, have again warned abolition of TPVs will re-start the boats. But the Coalition has a long history of such warnings, which should be taken with a very large lump of salt.

Many will recall the re-opening of Christmas Island detention centre at the encouragement of the ever-vigilant DHA secretary Mike Pezzullo, and at a reported cost of well over $100 million. That was after the Medevac legislation was passed.

We were warned Australia again faced an armada of boats. Scott Morrison travelled to Christmas Island for what may have been the most expensive photo opportunity of all time. He quietly shut down the centre a few months later when no boats arrived.

The fact is, the Coalition has no alternative policy to the abolition of TPVs other than to keep thousands of people in immigration limbo for the rest of their lives. That is a sure-fire recipe for radicalisation and social unrest.

But the abolition of TPVs will not be an end to the issue of asylum seeker policy.

An immediate issue for the May Budget will be whether those granted permanent residence will be part of the existing humanitarian program, in which case granting TPV holders permanent residence would be a savings measure. If they are to be in addition to the existing program, it will be a cost measure.

Moreover, there are around another 12,000 other legacy boat arrivals who have either been refused a TPV or are somewhere in the appeals process.

There are another 164 boat arrivals, most of whom would have arrived as part of the legacy caseload, who are in onshore detention, most likely due to some identity or security issue.

The famous Biloela family was part of this cohort until the minister intervened.

Those in this cohort who do eventually secure a TPV will be provided with a pathway to permanent residence. For those who do not, the government is encouraging them to go home.

That is not going to happen. The government will have to come back and re-visit the issue and provide the remaining boat arrivals in this cohort with a pathway to permanent residence.

For people who arrived by boat after the second Rudd government re-introduced offshore processing, the Albanese government has made clear they will not be re-settled in Australia but has accepted the New Zealand government’s offer to resettle 150 refugees per annum.

Asylum seeker advocates are pressing to change this policy. This is not only futile but will also encourage many of these asylum seekers to not accept the NZ offer. That would be the worst outcome of all.

The best available outcome is for the places offered by NZ to be fully taken up, thus putting pressure on the Albanese government to negotiate additional places with the NZ government. This may already be happening.

The final and by far the largest asylum seeker cohort are those who arrived by air since 2014, particularly as part of a massive labour trafficking scam that started under Peter Dutton’s watch. This cohort is rapidly approaching 100,000.

While Clare O’Neil made an oblique reference to this cohort in her speech to the National Press Club, there is no immediate political pressure on the government to act. After all, the problem started under Australia’s two greatest border protectors, Dutton and Pezzullo. They will be reluctant to draw attention to their failures in this space.

The Albanese government may also choose to sweep this under the carpet given the Budget cost of dealing with the issue. The Greens and many asylum advocates also prefer not to talk about these people having been trafficked into Australia as the idea of the asylum system being abused in this way is for them uncomfortable.

But continuing to ignore this issue would be the biggest asylum seeker policy mistake of all.

