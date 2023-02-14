O’Neil wants ASIO crackdown on foreign interference, names Iran

Minister for home affairs Clare O’Neil has publicly outed the Iranian government for running foreign interference campaigns against those critical of its regime in Australia, saying the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation disrupted agents here stalking a dissident family.

“Late last year, ASIO disrupted the activities of individuals who had conducted surveillance of the home of an Iranian-Australian, as well as extensive research of this individual and their family,” O’Neil said in a speech at the Australian National University National Security College.

“We’re not going to stand back and have Australians or indeed visitors to our country, watched and tracked by foreign governments on our soil. This is Australia, this is our democracy, and if you engage in activities like this, you will be discovered.”

“I’m pleased to say our agencies were onto it like a shot. ASIO tracked the operation and shut it down immediately,” O’Neil said.

Name to shame

The naming and shaming of Tehran marks a visibly more muscular public posture on the issue of foreign interference and harassment, and kicks open the door to removing foreign intransigents who often act as proxies on behalf of foreign governments their security and foreign intelligence apparatus.

O’Neil particularly drew particular attention to migrant communities as being on the receiving end of interference efforts, saying what made “foreign interference problematic and illegal is covertness and deception.”

This included “attempts by foreign governments to secretly influence” democratic institutions and to “coerce people living in Australia to behave in ways that undermine that democracy, for the benefit of a foreign power.”

“We see it in the covert influence foreign governments attempt to exert over diaspora communities [and] when diaspora communities peacefully protest about the actions of their governments back at home. In some instances, they will be photographed, harassed or followed as a result.”

Watching the watchers

O’Neil said there were examples of “individuals attending peaceful protests here in Australia to overtly monitor, take photos, and follow protestors with the intent of providing this information to their country’s foreign intelligence service.”

While China is not specifically named, the use of local pro-Beijing patriots to document protests criticising the Communist Party of China is well known, with so-called patriotic activities arguably becoming increasingly more robust and sometimes physical.

Pro-Moscow patriotic activities have also come to the attention of security agencies, namely the self-proclaimed “Aussie Cossack” Simeon Boikov, who sought refuge in the Russian Consulate in Sydney following an incident at a pro-Ukrainian rally.

As seen on YouTube…

Boikov’s assorted stunts on YouTube have ranged from testing lockdown movement restrictions by driving around with a cardboard cut-out of Vladimir Putin in the passenger seat of his car to inserting himself into pieces to camera by Sky News court reporters.

“There are examples of individuals arranging counter-protests to instigate arguments with activists with the intent of provoking violence — all at the request of a foreign intelligence service,” O’Neil said.

“There are examples of harassment of academics and staff who work at various media outlets and think tanks. As I said earlier. These kinds of activities will not be tolerated. Foreign interference will be detected. And it will be disrupted.”

It’s not all plain sailing for those protesting against what O’Neil refers to as “Iran’s theocratic regime”. In senate estimates on Monday, Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw was peppered with questions about how a protestor in Canberra, Hamid Sotounzadeh, protesting against the Iranian regime outside the Iranian Embassy was allegedly tackled by police, sustaining fractures to his ribs and back as well as hitting his head before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

