Defence Strategic Review handed to Albo, Marles as nuclear subs announcement looms

The Albanese government has taken official possession of the final report of the massive Defence Strategic Review (DSR), as the military braces for another swag of major changes to boost capabilities in areas from super-fast missile defence to possible reductions in light armoured vehicles.

The delivery of the report comes hot on the heels of sharply intensifying sovereignty debate over who will run the reactors of Australia’s forthcoming nuclear submarine fleet, with former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull using the ABC to express concerns that American nuclear physicists would essentially have control of their powerplants.

Turnbull’s appearance on Radio National followed a long interview with the head of the Royal Australian Navy’s vice admiral Jonathan Mead who is running the AUKUS nuclear subs program and is understood to have put in Defence’s recommendations to government.

Speculation in Defence circles seems to be favouring the US Virginia Class boat as Australia’s prime choice given its current numbers and production line lifespan, and the fact that the announcement of an AUKUS deal will be made in the US next month.

Mead on Monday referred to nuclear submarines as the “apex predator” of military hardware given their huge range and ability to stay hidden for months.

The big question is what will, be trimmed, pruned or junked to help pay for the nuclear subs.

“The Defence Strategic Review will help prepare Australia to effectively respond to the changing regional and global strategic environment and ensure Defence’s capability and structure is fit for purpose and delivers the greatest return on investment,” said prime minister Anthony Albanese.

Deputy prime minister and minister for defence,Richard Marles said the DSR was an “ambitious and extensive examination of our strategic circumstances” that would “underpin our Defence policy for decades to come.”

That’s no exaggeration given the time frame for many defence projects, along with hardware, can span many decades.

“Australia must be resolute in its responsibility to safeguard our region and keep adversaries further from our shores.”

The announcement of the receipt of the DSR comes as Defence prepares to front senate estimates, where it is likely to face heat over this week’s Australian National Audit Office report spotlighting cost and time blowouts and a separate Capability Acquisition and Support Group internal report released under Freedom of Information that blasted Defence’s insiders-only culture.

Nuclear and cyber talent are also rapidly emerging as weak spots for future capability, with government scholarships the most obvious long-term solution to this gap.

The DSR’s authors, former minister for defence Stephen Smith and former chief of the defence force Sir Angus Houston, have not been far from controversy, with the Opposition taking potshoots at Smith over previous Defence cuts under his watch.

Defence said the DSR “was informed by engagements with more than 150 individuals and experts, including Defence officials, Australian Defence Force personnel, defence industry, national security think tanks and academics, representatives from the states and territories and interest groups.”

