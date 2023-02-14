Despite expanded visa policy, some will be denied essential services

According to legal advocates, the new federal policy extending a permanent visa pathway to certain refugees who want protection in Australia does not address issues leading to instability and uncertainty among this vulnerable group.

The federal government announced the new visa policy on Monday, along with $9.4 million for specialist legal service providers to help refugees apply for the pathway.

Law Council of Australia (LCA) president Luke Murphy said that his organisation welcomed the decision to give holders of either a Temporary Protection Visa (TPV) or a Safe Haven Enterprise Visa (SHEV) the opportunity to obtain permanent status in Australia.

Despite this, he said the peak representative group for lawyers was concerned about gaps in the support available to this refugee group of approximately 19,000 people.

“All people on these visas have been found to invoke Australia’s protection obligations,” Murphy said.

“Yet the services and supports refugees holding these visas are able to access are limited and different to those provided to refugees on permanent humanitarian visas.”

In addition to limited access to support services, TPV and SHEV holders who were accepted for a permanent visa pathway were not able to apply to have family members resettled in Australia.

Murphy said being ineligible to apply for the resettlement of family members compounded the challenges and “intersectional disadvantage” asylum seekers experienced.

“A person’s temporary visa status causes instability and limits his or her ability to plan for the future or to build deeper connections and foundations in Australia.

“The ongoing uncertainty they face once offered protection has been shown to affect asylum seekers’ mental health,” he said.

The LCA was further supportive of minister Andrew Giles’ decision to repeal so-called ‘ministerial discretion no.80’, which required him to place as a “last processing priority” applications for family visas sponsored by permanent protection visa holders.

The group of lawyers said that together, the temporary protection scheme and the no.80 ministerial discretion historically penalised asylum seekers who came to Australia by boat. The old regime had effectively left them in a “perpetual state of disadvantage”, he said.

“The LCA has long advocated for the replacement of temporary protection visas with durable, permanent protections, consistent with Australia’s international protection obligations.

“A permanent visa, and the availability of family reunion, will provide for improved settlement outcomes for affected refugees and a pathway to Australian citizenship,” Murphy said.